Sloth Bear Kills & Devours Indian Couple, Family Compensated S$7K For Incident

While these encounters may sometimes be touching moments perfect for the gram, they can also turn out to be heartbreaking tragedies.

In India, one such incident proved fatal when a sloth bear killed and devoured the bodies of an Indian couple.

Authorities later captured the bear and transported it to a nearby zoo. The families of the victim apparently received S$7,079.16 (400,000 Rupees) after the incident.

Sloth bear attacks Indian couple in Madhya Pradesh

According to The Times of India, the incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh, India on Sunday (5 Jun) morning.

Mukesh Rai, 43, and his wife Gudiya, 39, were reportedly on their way back from a temple when they encountered the wild animal.

Both individuals reportedly stood their ground and confronted the bear while sticking together. Unfortunately, the bear overpowered them and tore their bodies apart.

Afterwards, it proceeded to drag the corpses near a stream of water before feeding on the bodies for four hours.

Deceased’s family receives compensation for tragedy

Forest personnel reportedly reached the area a few hours after they were alerted to the incident. They then took another two hours to tranquilise and rescue the animal.

Speaking to local media, forest officers said the bear will be transported to a nearby zoo.

According to The Times of India, the victims’ dependents will receive S$7,079 (400,000 Rupees) of financial assistance.

Residents of the area, however, have reacted negatively to the move, insisting that the victim’s family members should be given jobs as compensation for the tragedy.

Sloth bears are widely acknowledged as one of the deadliest animals in India, in part due to their unpredictable and aggressive nature.

According to a report by the Berryman Institute, sloth bears were responsible for the most number of wildlife attacks on humans back in 2018 in Maharashtra, India.

Condolences to the victims’ family

It is indeed heartbreaking to hear of such a violent and horrific tragedy.

Hopefully, local authorities will enforce measures to ensure the prevention of similar incidents in the future.

We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and hope they heal from this grievous tragedy.

