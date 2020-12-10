SMRT Bus Smashes Into Car At Marsiling Junction, Both Vehicles Heavily Damaged

Accidents involving large vehicles such as buses and trucks can prove to be deadly as the force of impact can be larger than a car’s.

An SMRT bus smashed into a car at a Marsiling junction on Tue (8 Dec), causing it to be thrown onto the pavement.

1 person has been conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

SMRT bus T-boned car at Marsiling

In a video on Facebook group ROADS.sg, the bus was allegedly running a red light into the direct path of traffic at the junction of Marsiling Lane and Admiralty Road.

A passing car was hit by the bus at relatively high speed, sending it spinning.

Car sent spinning onto pavement

Debris was sent flying as the car moved out of the frame.

Thankfully, a taxi driver reacted in time to stop their vehicle from ramming into the body of the bus.

Unfortunately for the driver who was hit, their car was sent onto the pavement. Furthermore, the right side of their car suffered a large dent.

As for the bus, it drove for a few more metres before coming to a stop.

The force of the impact caused part of its bumper to be sheared off.

We have reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who said they were alerted about the accident at about 4.05pm.

They conveyed 1 person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Staying alert

This incident is a reminder for all motorists to stay alert even if one has the right of the way. After all, you can never be too sure if a fellow road user is doing the same.

We are thankful that there were no other casualties despite the severity of the accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

