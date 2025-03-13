Woman considers SMRT bus driver ‘like family’, will invite him to her wedding

Friendship with SMRT bus driver leaves ‘huge impact’ on woman, he bought snacks for her

Few things in life are more beautiful than a strong familial bond between former strangers.

25-year-old interior designer Rini Rindiani, who also goes by the name Rin, told MS News that her story all began when she was 17.

While in secondary school, Rin started her first part-time job at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

After finishing her classes, she took Bus Service 179 — then operated by SBS Transit — to get to the university. It was during this period that she met the bus driver she fondly refers to as ‘Uncle Rama’.

“It [was] just a normal morning but he greeted me so warmly,” Rin recalled about their first meeting.

After a few trips, the extroverted Rin got closer to Uncle Rama. The two of them would chat with one another about their day.

There were days I was a little tired and hungry but he’d offer an extra packet of murukku or curry puffs for me.

Rin would continue to take Uncle Rama’s bus during her polytechnic years when she would often catch the last bus on the route at 12.30am.

Knowing her timing, the bus driver would “wait a little” if he saw her running down the staircase to the bus stop.

Rin: ‘Every bus ride is special!’

After starting full-time work as an adult, Rin said that she would always take his 9pm bus home from Pioneer MRT station when taking public transport.

“It’s my turn to give him whatever [snack] I have in my bag,” she wrote.

Rin called every bus ride with Uncle Rama special. She would stand next to him and the two would greet passengers together.

They would catch up and share updates about their lives such as Rin’s tiring work day or Uncle Rama’s return to Malaysia to meet his wife.

She assured MS News that their conversations did not distract Uncle Rama from operating his bus.

He would only make eye contact to chat at a red traffic light, otherwise always keeping focus on the road and nodding to acknowledge her when driving.

Rin remarked on how she never knew a stranger she met could leave such a huge impact on her life.

She told MS News that she considered Uncle Rama to be family, with him having seen her grow up from a secondary school student to a working adult.

During each conversation, he would always give her advice and remind her to take care of her parents.

Woman invites SMRT bus driver to her wedding

Recently, Rin was conversing with Uncle Rama on the bus about her wedding that’s happening in a few months.

Her future husband lives in Simei, so she would be moving to the eastern part of Singapore.

The realisation that she wouldn’t be able to take Uncle Rama’s bus — which services the west side of the island — anymore hit her “like a truck”.

He replied by saying, “It’s okay, we have each other’s numbers and in case anything happens to me, my wife has your number and will contact you.”

“We’re family, remember?” he continued. “I first see [sic] you when you were in a school uniform to now a beautiful young lady who’s getting married soon.”

Rin confirmed with MS News that she keeps in contact with Uncle Rama outside the bus rides.

They would even exchange birthday wishes due to their birthdays being coincidentally just a day apart.

While Rin wanted him to be there for her engagement ceremony, Uncle Rama unfortunately could not make it due to work.

“He’s the most excited for my wedding!” revealed Rin, who added that she would give him some Grab money to get to the venue.

In a TikTok post documenting their bond, Rin expressed gratitude to Uncle Rama for being a wonderful person who saw her grow.

“Thank you for making my bus ride back manageable and making my day better.”

MS News has reached out to SMRT, which currently operates Bus Service 179, for comments.

