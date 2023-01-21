6,500 SMRT Staff Working Over CNY Period Receive Free McDonald’s Prosperity Meals

SMRT Staff Working Over CNY Period Receive Free McDonald’s Prosperity Meals

While most Singaporeans are enjoying the festivities this Chinese New Year (CNY), many others are working to keep Singapore up and running. To thank them for keeping key services operational, McDonald’s gave 6,5000 SMRT staff free Prosperity Meals.

Maintenance and rail operations staff, as well as bus operators, each received a Prosperity Meal for working throughout the festive season.

This small gesture of appreciation is SMRT’s way of recognising the efforts of their hardworking staff.

According to a press release, SMRT and McDonald’s have teamed up to recognise SMRT staff working to ensure smooth travel for commuters during the festive season.

Some 6,5000 SMRT staff will work throughout the festive period to keep various modes of public transportation up and running.

Among them are staff from rail operations, rail maintenance, and bus operation departments.

To commemorate their efforts over the festive weekend, McDonald’s has supplied them with free Prosperity Meals.

The set meal includes the much-loved peppery Prosperity burger, Twister fries, a drink, and dessert.

Commended for ensuring smooth travel for celebrating Singaporeans

Both McDonald’s and SMRT officials commended SMRT employees for their dedication to their duties during the festive period.

Tay Wan Yuan, Director of Talent and Projects at SMRT Corporation, said,

We are very appreciative of our SMRT colleagues who work tirelessly at the frontlines and behind the scenes to enable smooth travel for commuters every festive season and public holiday while the rest of Singapore celebrates.

This is not the first initiative of its kind, as McDonald’s also gifted 6,500 SBS Transit staff with free Prosperity Meals last year.

Thank you for serving Singaporeans during the holidays

Forgoing family celebrations for work is no easy task.

That’s why it’s admirable that these workers are doing so.

Hopefully, they’ll get to find some time in the near future to celebrate special occasions with their friends and family.

All images courtesy of McDonald’s® Singapore.