SMRT workers restore ‘spotty’ train flooring, surfaces are scrubbed clean

SMRT workers scrub and re-seal train flooring

On Friday (4 Oct), SMRT made a Facebook post addressing the state of the flooring in some of its trains.

The transport operator explained that the surfaces may look “dull and spotty” due to accumulated dirt trapped within the sealant.

It then shared that steps are being taken to restore the flooring to a cleaner state.

In the photos attached to the post, SMRT workers are seen cleaning the 4th generation C151A trains.

Cleaning process completed on most C151A trains

The two-step process starts with scrubbing off the trapped dirt.

After the initial cleaning is done, workers will then apply a fresh layer of sealant on the floor.

The sealant will help prevent ageing, corrosion, and damage caused by moisture, according to Bostik.

SMRT also said it has completed this process on most of the trains in the C151A fleet.

In response to the post, many Singaporeans have expressed their gratitude.

One netizen also appreciated that the transport operator had “heard [our] genuine complaints”.

However, others have raised suggestions on what else can be improved, such as keeping the individual train stations “fresh and clean” too.

Lim Tean complains about train floors

Earlier this week on 1 Oct, Peoples Voice party member Lim Tean made his own Facebook post complaining about the train floors.

“I took this picture when I was riding the EWL [East-West Line] today,” he said.

Attached to the post was an image of an MRT cabin with “speckled flooring” — something that he said he sees “all the time”.

The post has since garnered more than 220 shares at the time of writing.

Featured image adapted from SMRT on Facebook and Lim Tean on Facebook.