Man finds snail in mixed rice from Clarke Quay eatery, does not alert staff or authorities

On 17 June, a man in Singapore found a small snail in his mixed rice.

He claims that he purchased the meal from BK Eating House along Circular Road.

The man, who prefers to be known as Tommy, told MS News that he has patronised the store multiple times.

“I thought I would have tofu and leek for my extra protein until I saw this,” he said, adding that snails usually carry parasites with them.

The 46-year-old stated that he paid S$6.50 for his meal.

Tommy noted that he did not dare approach the stall staff to alert them of the snail in his lunch.

He also chose not to report this incident to the relevant authorities.

Snail meat dangerous if eaten raw

Snail meat, also known as escargot, is a well-known delicacy around the world.

If not cooked properly, however, consuming snail meat can pose serious health risks.

Thorough preparation and cleaning are essential to remove any toxins or parasites before consumption.

