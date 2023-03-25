Woman In Australia Finds 2-Metre Snake In Bedsheets, Turns Out It’s 2nd Most Venomous Serpent

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Finds Eastern Brown Snake In Bedsheets Measuring Nearly 2 Metres

Our beds are safe havens we retreat to after a long day at work or school. As such, the mere thought of seeing a large snake lying on our duvets would be enough to send chills down our spines.

A woman in Australia faced such a scenario in real life when she lifted her bedsheets, coming face to face with a two-metre bronze snake.

After contacting a local snake expert, the lady learned that the serpent was in fact an eastern brown snake — the second most venomous snake in the world.

Woman in Australia finds brown snake in bedsheets

On Monday (20 Mar), Zachery — a snake expert from Queensland, Australia — took to Facebook to share his latest slithering encounter.

In the pictures, a brown snake is seen sprawled out against the white bedsheets, seemingly undisturbed by its human companions.

Speaking to CBS, Zachery shared that the snake was spotted in the rural town of Maroon.

When he arrived at the scene, the female resident was reportedly waiting outside the bedroom that the snake was in.

She had apparently shoved a towel underneath the room’s door, as instructed by Zachery over the phone.

Serpent “fairly docile” despite threat it posed

As Zachery pushed open the door, he saw the snake “lying in bed having a snooze“.

Later when he proceeded to “disturb(ed) it”, the snake “slipped down underneath the bed”.

Despite measuring about six feet (1.82 metres), the snake was allegedly “fairly docile”, and only got “a little cranky” when he tried to catch it.

Turns out, the snake in question was an eastern brown snake — the second most venomous snake in the world.

According to Australian Museum, eastern brown snakes are responsible for the most snake-bite-related deaths in Australia.

Its venom apparently contains neurotoxins and can cause progressive paralysis and uncontrollable bleeding if left untreated.

Speaking to Newsweek, Zachery explained that he eventually hooked the snake into a bag before releasing it at some nearby bushland, a fair distance away from humans and residences.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Zachery’s Snake and Reptile Relocation on Facebook.