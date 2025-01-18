Snake devours motionless mynah bird at newly opened Mandai Boardwalk

Snake devours mynah at Mandai Boardwalk on 18 Jan

A man was checking out the newly opened Mandai Boardwalk when he stumbled upon a snake devouring a mynah.

Footage shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group showed a thin green snake biting onto the motionless bird.

It was later seen dragging the mynah away from the crowd and coiling its body tightly around its prey.

Snake drags mynah towards fence at Mandai Boardwalk & wraps body around bird

Footage of the encounter was shared on Saturday (18 Jan) afternoon.

In an accompanying picture, the snake was seen latching onto the mynah, with the bird’s head completely swallowed.

Another video showed the snake dragging the motionless bird towards a section of fence which its tail was wrapped around.

When it eventually pulled the bird to the fence, the snake began coiling its body around the mynah’s body.

With its jaws firmly wrapped around the prey’s head, the snake squeezed the bird’s lifeless body, contorting it into an awkward position.

A crowd that had gathered were heard gasping as the scene unfolded before them.

Kids excited to witness snake sighting

Speaking to MS News, Yaocheng, an engineer in his 40s who posted the footage, said he was exploring the new boardwalk with his son when he came across the snake.

Despite not seeing how the snake caught hold of the bird, Yaocheng said he was “lucky” to have witnessed the scenes that followed.

Recalling the incident, Yaocheng said a crowd of about 10 people, which included kids, had gathered at the spot.

“All the kids were very excited,” said the father, noting that most of the observers took photos and videos of the encounter.

Nature enthusiasts from the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group have since identified the snake as a red-tailed green rat snake — a non-venomous species that lives in Singapore and other countries in the region.

Also read: King cobra paralyses python with venom & devours it during dramatic struggle in Sungei Buloh

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yaocheng Wu on Facebook.