Snake Found In Rail Mall Toast Box Ceiling After Panel Falls, Customers Temporarily Evacuated

Not too long ago, news of a rat falling from the ceiling at Tangs Market food court left many people in shock. This time, a much larger creature peeked out from the ceiling at a Toast Box outlet at The Rail Mall — none other than a rat’s predator, a snake.

The reptile reportedly showed itself after a panel from the ceiling fell. Thankfully, nobody suffered injuries and staff promptly evacuated customers.

At the same time, the store was closed while a snake control service inspected the area before it eventually reopened that same morning.

Snake appears in Toast Box outlet ceiling

On Saturday (9 Dec), the Toast Box outlet at The Rail Mall in Bukit Timah received an unexpected visitor.

The incident began with a portion of the eatery’s ceiling breaking and falling early that morning.

According to a post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, nobody was hurt and customers quickly moved away from the area of impact.

But more shock was yet to come as they looked up to see the slippery, scaled body of a reptile slithering in the ceiling.

The snake, thankfully, did not collapse through the hole. Instead, it simply slinked off out of sight.

The OP claimed that staff temporarily closed the outlet and asked diners to leave the premises.

Professionals couldn’t find the snake afterwards

A BreadTalk spokesperson said that nobody suffered injuries in the incident, which took place at 8.45am.

The staff subsequently evacuated the customers and closed the store before a professional snake control team arrived at 9.20am to conduct a thorough inspection of the premises.

This included searching the ceiling, dining area, and kitchen. Despite their best efforts, they reportedly failed to locate the snake.

Thereafter, another team patched up the ceiling hole, while Toast Box staff cleaned the entire store to ensure hygiene.

The Toast Box spokesperson told MS News that the store reopened at 10.30am following the temporary closure. In light of the incident, Toast Box expressed their gratitude for customers’ patience and understanding.

They also reported the incident to The Rail Mall’s management.

Call NParks to deal with snakes

According to NParks, snakes, like some other wild creatures, have adapted to Singapore’s urban environments.

Luckily, they usually do not attack unless provoked. Should you ever encounter one, don’t hesitate to contact NParks at 1800-476-1600.

There have been numerous cases of pythons being injured or even killed when not dealt with by professionals, so do not try wrangling a snake.

