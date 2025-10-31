Woman in China runs out of bathroom half-naked after snake in toilet bowl brushes against bum

Woman has her bum nudged by snake while using toilet, causing her to run out half-naked

A woman in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China, got the fright of her life after a snake slithered up her toilet bowl and brushed against her bum while she was using it, reports Qianjiang via Taiwan’s Mirror Media.

She ran out of toilet without pulling up her pants

The incident happened around midnight on 17 October in an old residential block. The woman, surnamed Zhou (name transliterated), had gotten up to use the bathroom when she suddenly felt something press against her bum from below.

She was horrified to see a yellow-green snake emerging from the toilet bowl.

Panicking, she immediately leapt up and ran out of the bathroom without pulling up her pants.

Her mother-in-law rushed to flush reptile away

Hearing the commotion, Ms Zhou’s mother-in-law rushed over. She quickly flushed the toilet several times, washing the snake down the drain, before disinfecting the bathroom.

Ms Zhou later went to the Eighth People’s Hospital of Wuxi for a check-up. Thankfully, she suffered no injuries but spent about 380 yuan (S$70) on medical fees.

Ms Zhou noted that she lives on the first floor of an older residential community and had never before encountered a snake crawling into her home through the toilet pipe.

However, due to the community’s age and the old pipes, there have been previous reports of mice entering the plumbing.

She speculated that the snake may have entered the pipe while chasing a mouse and coincidentally encountered her.

Snake might have come through gaps in old drainage pipes

According to experts interviewed by Chinese news outlet Qianjiang Video, the snake probably slithered into the toilet through gaps in the old drainage pipes.

Older housing estates often have open piping systems, making it easier for small animals like snakes to crawl in.

They also noted that autumn’s warm, humid weather in Jiangsu coincides with the snake activity season, increasing the likelihood of such encounters.

‘From now on, I’ll check for snakes before sitting down’

The bizarre story quickly spread on Chinese social media, with many netizens expressing both horror and amusement.

Some even joked: “From now on, I’ll check for snakes before sitting down,” while others said the incident would give them “bathroom trauma for life.”

Ground-floor residents also commented that they plan to install anti-snake nets over their drainage openings to prevent similar scares.

Featured image adapted from @钱江视频 on Weibo.