Man allegedly tries to snatch elderly woman’s handbag in Toa Payoh, police arrest him within 5 hours

Man flees after allegedly trying to snatch elderly woman’s handbag in Toa Payoh

A man who allegedly tried to snatch an elderly woman’s handbag in Toa Payoh has been arrested by the police.

In a media release on Thursday (29 May), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said he was nabbed within five hours of the report.

Man allegedly tries to snatch handbag in Toa Payoh Central

The incident took place on Wednesday (28 May) in Toa Payoh Central, when a man allegedly attempted to snatch a handbag belonging to a 73-year-old woman.

The handbag contained cash, a mobile phone and bank cards worth more than S$1,000.

However, he fled when the woman shouted for help.

Police arrest man who tried to snatch handbag in Toa Payoh

The police were alerted to a snatch theft case at 8.20pm.

Officers from the Tanglin Police Division sprang into action, conducting follow-up investigations and using images from CCTV and police cameras.

They managed to identify a 67-year-old man, arresting him within five hours of the report.

According to preliminary investigations, he is also believed to be involved in at least three other cases of theft.

Man charged with snatch theft

The man was charged in court on Friday (30 May) with snatch theft, an offence under Section 356 of the Penal Code 1871.

If found guilty, he faces a jail term of between one and seven years, and caning.

SPF will not tolerate such “brazen acts”, it said, adding that it would “spare no effort” to nab offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

It advised members of the public to remain calm if they encounter snatch thieves. They should take note of the culprit’s physical appearance and distinctive features, then call the police as soon as possible, it added.

