The dispute between Soh Rui Yong and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) has recently been brought to the fore after the marathoner’s omission from the SEA Games contingent.

The 30-year-old runner, however, seems to be taking steps to mend the strained relationship.

On Tuesday (22 Feb), Soh penned an apology to SNOC, expressing his desire to resolve their difference for the betterment of Singapore sports.

In the post, Soh said he could have been more respectful and tactful in handling past disputes, adding that he hopes to unite people through sports rather than divide.

Soh Rui Yong apologises to SNOC & says he could’ve been more respectful

On Tuesday (22 Feb) morning, Soh shared his decision to apologise to SNOC after some “self-reflecting”. This comes less than a week after he was omitted from the upcoming SEA Games in May.

While he believes that Singapore athletes should be good role models and stand for what is right, he admitted he could have managed past disputes differently.

In particular, Soh said he could’ve been “more respectful and sensitive” with his approach.

Conceding that he’s not a faultless person, Soh said he would do his best to be a good example for Singaporeans—a responsibility that he feels comes with being a top national athlete.

Expresses hope for sports to unite people

Explaining the apology, Soh said he hopes to resolve the differences between himself and SNOC for the “best interests of Singapore sports”.

The marathoner also clarified that he’s not doing this to “beg” for a place on the SEA Games team.

Having emerged champion at the SEA Games Marathon on 2 occasions, Soh said he has nothing more he wished to prove.

He also hopes for the spotlight to be cast on the 330 athletes representing Singapore during the upcoming SEA Games, rather than over his dispute with SNOC.

Ending his post, Soh said sports should be a uniting force rather than a divisive one,

I hope we can be united as one as Team Singapore fights to chase the dreams we have all worked so hard for.

SNOC, nor its president, Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, has yet to make a public response to Soh’s statement at the time of writing.

Hope Soh & SNOC can work amicably with each other again

After numerous disputes have marred their relationship, it’s good to see Soh taking the initiative to mend his relationship with the national sporting body.

We hope Soh and SNOC can eventually see eye to eye again and work together towards their dream of sporting excellence.

