Soh Rui Yong cleared for SEA Games after successful appeal, Young Lions also reinstated

Marathoner Soh Rui Yong reinstated to Team Singapore after initial snub

National distance runner Soh Rui Yong has been given the green light to represent Singapore at the upcoming SEA Games in Thailand, happening from 9 to 20 Dec.

This comes after the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) appeals committee overturned his earlier omission.

The decision, announced on Thursday (28 Aug), comes just weeks after the two-time SEA Games marathon champion was left out of the provisional squad despite having met the qualifying standard.

A SNOC spokesperson said the council was satisfied with Singapore Athletics’ assurance that Soh would “uphold his responsibilities” as a national representative, adding: “We extend our best wishes to all athletes in their preparations for the Games.”

Soh later also took to social media to confirm the good news.

A long road back after years of tension

The 34-year-old has had a chequered relationship with the SNOC, which saw him excluded from several major competitions despite strong performances.

He made his Games return in 2023, claiming silver in the 10km.

However, he was subsequently barred from the Asian Games that same year after the SNOC ruled that he had not fulfilled prior commitments.

More recently, despite qualifying for the 2025 SEA Games Marathon by eight minutes, Soh was not among the names announced by SNOC on 6 Aug.

The council then stated that its selection committee did not support Soh’s nomination “at this stage”, emphasising that representing Singapore requires both “sporting excellence and exemplary character”.

This latest decision reverses that stance, with Soh now eligible for the marathon, 10km, and 5km events.

Only two athletes, however, can be entered for the marathon.

On social media, Soh asked followers for their views: “Should I run the 5k and 10k at the SEA Games, and allow a younger runner to get blooded at this year’s SEA Games marathon?”

He also expressed gratitude to Singapore Athletics for filing his appeal, and to the SNOC for giving him the chance to represent his country again.

“This is 10 years after my first SEA Games . . . and I was the youngest guy at the start line of the marathon then,” he reflected. “And I will be the oldest at any event I compete in at the upcoming SEA Games.”

Young Lions avoid historic absence

Alongside Soh’s reinstatement, Singapore’s men’s Under-22 football team — the Young Lions — also won their appeal.

The team had initially been dropped for failing to meet the qualifying benchmarks, raising the possibility of Singapore missing out on SEA Games men’s football for the first time since 1969.

However, improved performances in recent closed-door matches — including a win over Malaysia and a draw with the Philippines — helped secure their place, and SNOC confirmed the team had “met the required benchmarks”.

The Football Association of Singapore will now finalise a 23-man squad from 51 nominated players.

Record contingent size for Singapore

With Soh and the Young Lions reinstated, Singapore will send a record 980 athletes across 48 sports — the country’s largest-ever SEA Games contingent.

The SNOC will confirm the final list following the official entry-by-name process set by organisers.

