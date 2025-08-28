Former S’pore national footballer’s son allegedly dropped after prioritising N-Levels over overseas friendly

Baihakki Khaizan’s son, Mika Bazil, dropped from U-17 team

Mika Bazil, the son of former Singapore national footballer Baihakki Khaizan, has been dropped from the U-17 national football team.

This allegedly stemmed from his choice to prepare for the N-Levels and opt out of a friendly in Bahrain.

He will also no longer be considered for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-17 Championship this coming November.

Miza Bazil dropped for missing overseas friendly

In a heartfelt post on Facebook on 26 Aug, Mika’s mother, Norfasarie, condemned the Football Association of Singapore’s (FAS) decision as unfair.

“How is it fair to penalise a young, committed national player for choosing his crucial National Examinations over a friendly game in Bahrain?” she asked.

She also said the day would always be remembered as one where dedication to education was punished rather than respected.

Norfasarie emphasised that Mika’s exclusion was not due to poor performance or indiscipline.

It was solely because he prioritised academic responsibilities.

“He was dropped from the squad, told to return his kit, and informed he would no longer be considered for the AFC U-17 Championship in November,” she shared.

Other players kept silent due to fear

Norfasarie revealed that Mika Bazil is not alone — nine other players in the squad are also preparing for their N-Level exams.

Some reportedly wished to stay behind to study but refrained from speaking up due to fear of repercussions.

The mother questioned why these students, at just 16 years of age, are forced to choose between football and education.

She also noted an inconsistency, as overseas scholarship players in Spain missed Bahrain, too, but faced no discipline.

Citing poor planning and a lack of coordination, Norfasarie lamented that the fixture clash could have been avoided with better foresight and communication.

“Instead of being guided, they are punished. Instead of being supported, they are silenced,” she added.

Urged FAS to rethink approach

The mother urged FAS’s new management to rethink their “misguided” approach, saying prioritising football over education is failure, not leadership.

Norfasarie also expressed immense pride in her son’s courage and discipline.

“To my son Mika, I could not be prouder of you. Proud that you had the courage to stand firm in your priorities, to value your education even after months of sacrifice,” she wrote.

Norfasarie ended the post by urging for an environment where football and education can coexist, and nurturing players without forcing them to choose.

Netizens are divided, with some understanding FAS decision

The post has since gone viral, garnering more than 600 shares and 300 comments at the time of writing.

One commenter voiced out their disappointment over the association’s lack of flexibility.

They further noted that Singapore’s young athletes “deserve better support, not punishment for valuing education”.

Another netizen, however, felt that there is “no right or wrong in this case”.

They reason that it would be unfair to the squad if players like Mika Bazil joined without taking part in the overseas preparation trip.

“Likewise, you don’t expect your children to attempt the exam without preparation,” wrote the Facebook user.

FAS issues statement to address online discussions

According to a media statement issued by FAS on 27 Aug, a briefing was held at Jalan Besar Stadium for all Singapore-based U-17 shortlisted players in May.

The briefing aimed to highlight this year’s main target: the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in November.

Players were briefed on upcoming training camps and tournaments, including a proposed camp from 6 to 14 Sept during the school holidays.

Players were told that they were required to commit to the following:

Training camp in Bangkok (21-29 June)

Lion City Cup (8-13 July)

Overseas Training Camps (6-14 Sept & 11-21 Nov)

AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers (22-30 Nov)

FAS aware of upcoming exams

FAS was aware that several U-17 players would be sitting for N- or O-Level exams later in the year.

They were told preparation would be intense and it would require strong self-discipline to balance the tournament and exams.

The players were also asked to discuss commitment with their parents and confirm availability for all camps and tournaments.

Those unable to fully commit would be respected but excluded from the U-17 Asian Cup qualifier selection. Committed players would also have study periods built into training camps, especially in September. Players and families were informed months in advance, with no exceptions allowed. “To fly the Singapore flag at such a major stage, 100% commitment is expected from the players,” FAS said. “We will not hesitate to continue to act in the best interests of Singapore football.” Also read: FAS appoints Lion City Sailors’ Firdaus Kassim, Ashraf Ariffin & Yeong Sheau Shyan to lead national youth teams