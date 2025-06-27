FAS appoints Lion City Sailors’ Firdaus Kassim, Ashraf Ariffin & Yeong Sheau Shyan to lead national youth teams

FAS appoints LCS coaches Firdaus, Ashraf & Yeong to helm U22 & U16 national teams

Following the departure of national team head coach Tsutomu Ogura, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has announced new coaching appointments to bolster the youth football set-up ahead of a packed second half of 2025.

In a media release on Wednesday (25 June), FAS confirmed that three coaches from Lion City Sailors (LCS) will take charge of the national Under-22 (U22) and Under-16 (U16) teams.

Explaining the rationale behind the appointments, FAS Deputy President Desmond Ong said the trio’s club achievements and experience in youth development made them strong candidates to lead the national age-group teams.

“They’re there because they’re the best in class here,” he said. “If they can do with our national teams what they have done with their own teams, we should lean on them so we can get our teams up to a competitive level quickly, then build from there.”

Firdaus Kassim to lead U22s towards SEA Games

Former LCS U21 head coach Firdaus Kassim has been appointed head coach of the men’s U22 team.

He will be supported by team manager Hafiz Sujad, a former Singapore international who previously won the Malaysia Super League and FA Cup with the now-defunct LionsXII.

The U22 team will resume pre-season training ahead of their Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaign under the Young Lions banner.

They will also be gearing up for two major tournaments: the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers in September and the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand this December.

“My current goal right now is to develop the players to a level where they can compete in every game,” Mr Firdaus said, adding:

I’m really confident that my coaching staff and I will be able to push Singapore football to a better level.

Ashraf Ariffin to coach U16 boys at Lion City Cup

Meanwhile, Ashraf Ariffin, who now serves as LCS Academy Manager, will lead the U16 boys’ team in the upcoming Lion City Cup, set to take place from 8 to 13 July at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Known for his role in developing youth players through overseas training camps, he believes this home-ground tournament is a vital platform for nurturing young talent.

“I’m confident that with the right approach, preparation and discipline, Singapore’s own young footballers will be able to compete with the best in the region,” he said.

While results are important, Mr Ashraf stressed that the primary goal remains team progress and individual growth.

Yeong Sheau Shyan to head inaugural U16 girls’ squad

The girls’ edition of the Lion City Cup will debut alongside the boys’ tournament, with Singapore fielding its national U16 team under the guidance of two-time Women’s Premier League (WPL) champion coach Yeong Sheau Shyan.

Ms Yeong, who previously led the LCS women’s team to back-to-back WPL titles in 2022 and 2023, expressed excitement at the opportunity to expand the competitive space for young female footballers.

“We are making headway in improving the women’s game here, and I’m delighted that we are expanding the space to include our young girls, and provide them an opportunity to compete at this level,” she said.

Netizens express mixed reactions to appointment of FAS coaches

FAS’ decision to appoint three coaches from LCS has sparked online discussion, with some questioning the concentration of national team roles within one club.

One Instagram user quipped that the national side should now be called the “Lion City National Team”, while another asked if the players should be referred to as the “Lions” or the “Sailors”.

Amid the remarks, others stepped in to defend the appointments.

“Don’t just talk behind the keyboard,” one user said, urging a more constructive dialogue.

