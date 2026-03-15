S’pore resident caught on video throwing soil at migrant workers from balcony, draws criticism

Singapore resident hurls soil from balcony onto migrant workers in viral video, hides from sight after

Earlier today (15 March), a video surfaced on social media showing a resident in Singapore throwing soil at some migrant workers.

According to the caption, the person involved had been annoyed by construction noise.

Netizens heavily criticised the user for his actions against the innocent workers.

Resident surprises migrant workers with soil thrown

Instagram page @sgfollowsall uploaded the video early on 15 March, which they called an “anonymous submission”. It is thus unclear where and when this occurred.

The video showed a resident crouching behind some potted plants on their balcony.

On ground level below them, several workers had cordoned off an area and seemed to be working on the drains.

The cameraman subsequently grabbed a clump of soil from his potted plant.

He flung it over his balcony railing at the workers before hurriedly hiding behind his plants again.

One of the workers flinched backwards and looked up when the soil landed, though it is unclear if he was hit by it.

He stared up at the resident’s balcony for several seconds, while the latter continued filming.

The worker then rubbed his hard hat before the video ended.

“Make so much noise right now,” the video text read, implying that the resident had thrown the soil in reaction to loud sounds from the work being done.

Angry netizens say foreign workers built Singapore

The video received over 2,200 likes in 13 hours, alongside hundreds of comments.

“Every building in this country is built by the foreign workers,” one netizen wrote. “In fact, the place you call home is built by them, and this is how you treat them.”

Another surprised user pointed out that the workers were just following instructions. They told the resident to take the issue up with their boss instead.

A third netizen called the resident’s actions “unacceptable”. They wondered if he somehow thought it would be funny while filming.

Also read: Netizens slam man who complained about migrant workers gathering at Geylang Road

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.