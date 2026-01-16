Man in soldier uniform repeatedly cuts off vehicle on busy road in Thailand

Man in soldier uniform repeatedly cuts off vehicle in Thailand road rage incident

On 7 Jan, a clip went viral online depicting a man dressed in soldier fatigues as he swerved across the road to cut off a vehicle in a road rage incident.

According to Channel 7 News, the incident occurred in Nakhon Sawan in the morning.

Man engages in reckless driving in apparent anger

The clip begins with a man in a buzz cut returning to his silver pickup truck. He had parked in the middle of a busy road, blocking traffic.

After he got in his vehicle, he immediately accelerated rapidly. This then caused a plume of black smoke to billow from the exhaust. This partially obstructs the view of the dashcam vehicle behind.

Once the truck caught up to a jeep, the driver veered right and into the lane with oncoming traffic. He then turned left, forcing the jeep to veer left to avoid a collision.

In turn, the jeep responded in kind. Unfortunately, it did not end there, as the pickup truck once again sought retribution and brake-checked the jeep.

He also continued to manoeuvre his vehicle to stay in front of the jeep. This despite the Jeep driver switching lanes multiple times.

Other motorists concerned by incident

“I’m worried other cars will get caught up in the mess,” a woman can be heard saying in the clip. A man can be heard speculating that the jeep is trying to overtake the truck, but it refuses to yield.

As the conversation took place, the two vehicles continued their scuffle on the road.

Eventually, the silver pickup seemed to lose control after swerving off the road in an attempt to keep the jeep behind. Another vehicle, which had been looking to turn onto the main road, had to reverse out of caution as the two vehicles approached.

As a result of the loss of control, the jeep was finally able to overtake and drive off.

Unhappy with the situation, the truck once again accelerated to catch up to the jeep. Repeating the same manoeuvre from earlier, the man drove into the oncoming traffic lane to get ahead of the jeep and turned sharply to the left.

This forced the jeep to slow down. The truck then turned at a 45-degree angle to completely block traffic in both lanes, to keep the jeep from advancing.

Netizens call for action

The man then tried to exit his vehicle to confront the jeep driver, but the other vehicle drove around the truck. Meanwhile, vehicles begin to stop as the truck blocks the road.

Fortunately, this proved to be the final straw, as the truck, seemingly given up, completed a U-turn and drove off in the opposite direction.

According to MGR Online, the incident prompted many netizens to call for action against the man in a military uniform, citing his reckless driving.

