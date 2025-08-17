Female traveller visiting S’pore for first time asks if it’s safe to spend the night outside by herself

Is Singapore safe for a solo female traveller spending the night outside on her own?

On Sunday (17 Aug), a solo female traveller planning her first trip to Singapore took to the r/askSingapore subreddit to ask netizens: “Are nights safe for solo women travellers?”

The woman, who was planning to visit our Little Red Dot for New Year’s, shared her ambitious itinerary.

After attending a late-night event, she wanted to grab supper, explore Mustafa Centre, hang out at a 24-hour café like The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, then catch the first MRT to Bukit Timah Railway Station for a morning hike.

But she wondered if it was safe to spend the entire night outside on her own. She clarified that she wasn’t interested in clubbing and would much rather sketch the night away in a café or bar.

“Is that something a solo woman can do safely? If yes, can you guys suggest other 24-hr places that are safe for women to spend the entire night in?”

“Safety is the main priority for me,” she stressed.

Netizens all agree that Singapore is very safe

Local Redditors quickly reassured her. Many agreed that Singapore is exceptionally safe compared to most cities worldwide.

One commenter put it plainly: “Singapore is as safe as you can get for a solo female traveller, in my opinion.” However, they also cautioned, “Low crime does not mean no crime.”

Others echoed the sentiment. One Redditor advised: “Singapore very safe but exercise common sense — don’t walk in dark alleys.”

Another Reddit user recommended some 24-hour F&B options, as well as Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay.

One netizen joked that in Singapore, “people are more afraid of encountering a ghost than getting robbed at night”.

Singapore among world’s best cities for solo female travellers

The online consensus matches global findings.

A recent study by the scuba website DIPNDIVE named Singapore the fourth best destination in the world for solo female travellers.

The report ranked Singapore second on the safety index, scoring 77.4, just behind Zagreb, Croatia, which scored 78.6.

Also read: ‘I was so scared’: Solo female Canadian traveller gets approached by random men at USS in suspected human trafficking scam

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from lechatnoir on Canva for illustration purposes only.