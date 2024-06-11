Son of CK Tang selling GCB at Victoria Park for S$83M

Son of department store tycoon CK Tang selling GCB near Botanic Gardens for S$83M

The son of Tang Choon Keng aka CK Tang, the founder of one of Singapore’s most iconic department store chains, is selling his good-class bungalow (GCB) at Victoria Park for S$83 million.

Listed on 3 June, the mansion boasts a sprawling land size of 31,471 square feet and a luxurious floor area of 12,852 square feet.

The bungalow is partially furnished with a price per square foot (PSF) of S$2,637.35.

Victoria Park GCB has 6 bedrooms & 8 bathrooms

Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Victoria Park Close, the GCB’s expansive property features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a private swimming pool, and an entertainment room.

In addition, there are six sheltered parking lots that can fit at least 10 cars, the listing states.

The first floor contains a grand dining hall that can seat up to 20 people.

This level also features a patio, two ensuite bedrooms, and a powder room.

The second level continues the theme of luxury, housing two additional ensuite bedrooms.

Other features include a private garden, a balcony with views of the surrounding greenery, and a luxurious walk-in wardrobe.

Its location is equally impressive, providing easy access to nearby MRT stations such as Tan Kah Kee and Botanic Gardens.

Renowned educational institutions, including Hwa Chong Institution, are also in close proximity, making it a prime location for families.

Son of CK Tang owns property

Bloomberg reported that Tang Wee Kit, son of Mr CK Tang, owns the property in question.

The younger Mr Tang is currently the managing director of Tang Holdings, a private investment and property firm.

He also holds majority ownership in C.K. Tang Limited, the company behind the iconic Tangs department stores at Orchard and VivoCity.

This sale is not an isolated case of GCBs being listed at extraordinary prices in Singapore.

In April, it was reported that Ma Liqian, wife of Sea Ltd co-founder Forrest Li, was in the process of acquiring a S$42.5 million GCB near the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Featured image adapted from Tatler and PropertyGuru.