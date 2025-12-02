M’sian father pays son S$315 for scoring 100 marks on exam after promising cash reward

Father surprised son scored 100 marks on exam, awards child promised RM1,000 reward

A Malaysian actor, Mohd Fazren, was left in disbelief when he had to pay his son RM1,000 (S$315) after the young boy scored a perfect 100 marks on an exam, a feat his father never thought possible.

In a post shared on Threads on Monday (17 Nov), Faz recounted how, two weeks earlier, he had picked up his son, Haq, from school.

After asking how the exam went, Haq confidently said it was easy and that he was sure he’d score 100%.

Finding it hard to believe, Faz jokingly replied: “That’s nonsense, Haq can’t get 100% when you never study!”

Laughing, Faz then promised to reward Haq with RM1,000 if he achieved full marks on the exam.

Haq, excited, immediately replied: “Promise, promise!”

Son’s perfect score leaves father both amused and stunned

To Faz’s surprise, Haq did exactly what he said he would: scoring a perfect 100%.

Faz was amused and astonished by his son’s achievement.

“What’s more terrifying is that he said he is confident he will score 100% on two more papers,” Faz joked in his post. “Tomorrow, I really must go find his teacher and ask them to change the marks.”

In the video Faz shared, Haq could be seen gleefully reporting his 100% score to his father, excitedly asking for the promised reward.

The mother was also seen clapping her hands, visibly excited upon learning her son had achieved a 100% score.

Father keeps promise and rewards son with cash

In another video, Haq proudly held up his exam paper, showing off his perfect score with a big smile.

Keeping his word, Fazren withdrew RM1,000 from the ATM and handed it to Haq.

The little boy expressed his gratitude, thanking his father for keeping his promise.

“After this, I won’t be making impossible promises anymore, because things I thought were impossible can actually happen,” Faz said in a follow-up post.

Netizens congratulate boy on achieving reward

After the story went viral, many users congratulated the boy for earning the reward.

One netizen hoped the boy would score 100 marks on more papers to get more money from his father.

As Faz was seen laughing in the video, another user lightheartedly asked whether he was crying while laughing.

Featured image adapted from @fazrenrafi on Threads.