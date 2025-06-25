Boy in M’sia gets emotional after father surprises him with a new family car

Boy bursts into tears after father surprises him with new car

A recent TikTok video captured a heartwarming and emotional moment between a young boy in Malaysia and his father.

For the longest time, the boy and his family had been enduring sweaty, uncomfortable rides in their ageing vehicle.

In a 48-second clip shared by TikTok user @namesetjersi, the boy is seen crossing the road, hand-in-hand with his father.

The pair then stopped in front of what appeared to be a white Mitsubishi Xpander.

Gesturing toward the vehicle, the father signalled to the boy that it now belonged to them.

Boy gets emotional after big reveal

The boy appeared confused at first, but quickly pieced everything together.

Overcome with emotion, he burst into tears and buried his face in his father’s chest, holding him tightly as he processed the surprise.

The father subsequently guided his son to the car, and the boy excitedly hopped into the vehicle.

“Daddy understands that we’ve been hot in the car for years,” reads the in-video caption, a nod to the years of discomfort the family had experienced while riding in their old vehicle.

Netizens applaud boy’s emotional maturity

The video struck a chord with many netizens, who largely perceived the boy’s reaction as a sign of emotional maturity.

Some noted that it reflects his realisation of his father’s sacrifices and hard work to provide a better life for their family.

“It means you understand the meaning of hardship,” said one netizen.

Another added that the boy must have witnessed how much effort his father put in, which made the gesture all the more meaningful.

Also read: M’sian dad breaks down in tears after 11 kids surprise him with brand-new car for Father’s Day

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @namesetjersi on TikTok.