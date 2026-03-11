‘At least I tried’: S’pore DJ Sonia Chew reveals she auditioned for lead role in Bridgerton Season 4

987FM DJ Sonia Chew reveals she auditioned for lead role in Bridgerton Season 4

The Netflix series Bridgerton has gained fans around the world since its first season aired in 2020.

With the Regency-era England drama known for its diverse cast, Southeast Asian fans have been particularly delighted whenever actors from the region appear in the series, including Malaysian actor Zheng Xi Yong in its fourth and latest season.

But did you know a Singaporean nearly played Benedict Bridgerton’s leading lady, Sophie?

While the role eventually went to Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha, 987FM DJ Sonia Chew revealed that she had the opportunity to audition for the role of the “Lady in Silver” in 2024.

She was on holiday in New York when her artiste manager messaged her, asking her to send in a self-tape for a “highly confidential” project.

Both Chew, 34, and her manager suspected it was for the next season of Bridgerton.

DJ admits she has limited acting background

In social media posts on Monday (9 March), Chew said she initially questioned why she had been invited to audition, given her limited acting experience.

“I was like, why me? I am not an actress. I have not had any formal acting training. I’ve dabbled in a couple of comedies here in Singapore,” she said. “My actual job is a radio presenter, a host, and a media personality.”

According to IMDb, Chew has appeared in several local TV series and mini-series between 2015 and 2024.

Despite her doubts, Chew decided to give the opportunity a try. She submitted her headshots and recorded an introduction about herself for the casting directors.

Using Queen’s English made audition challenging

Chew said the most challenging part of the audition was having to record an introduction using Received Pronunciation (RP).

Britannica describes RP as a British standard accent traditionally associated with the middle and upper classes and those with advanced education. It is also commonly known as the Queen’s — or King’s — English.

To her surprise, Chew was later asked to submit another video acting out a scene from the script.

“I had to drag my poor boyfriend back to the hotel room to help me read lines. This was when the panic set in,” she shared.

She later showed viewers a side-by-side comparison of her audition clip and the actual scene that aired on Netflix.

Thrilled to have had the opportunity

Chew said it was the first time she had watched her audition clip since submitting it, admitting she “cringed” at her own performance.

All the excitement, the anxiety… At least I tried, and I’m thrilled that I was given the opportunity to try.

She also praised Ha for her portrayal of Sophie. “There’s no one else who would have played that role other than you. You slayed it, and I really enjoyed watching all the episodes. So you go, girl.”

Chew added that she never expected to land the role anyway. “Honestly, never in a million years would I have ever gotten that role.”

