Nearly 10,000 S’poreans visited South Africa last year. The country believes that number can double in 2026.

South African tourism ambassador believes number of Singaporean visitors can double from 2025

When Singaporeans plan a holiday, we tend to rotate between familiar favourites: Japan, South Korea, Thailand, or perhaps Europe and the United States for that once-in-a-while splurge.

South Africa, by comparison, is less frequently part of the conversation. But that may be starting to change.

While it may not yet be top of mind for many Singaporeans, interest has been steadily climbing. In 2025 alone, 9,827 Singaporeans visited the country, a 4.7% increase from the previous year.

And when South Africa’s Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille was in Singapore recently, she told MS News she believes that number can — and should — double.

More than just wildlife safaris

Many travellers still associate South Africa primarily with wildlife safaris and Table Mountain.

However, Ms de Lille stressed that these iconic experiences are only part of the story.

While wildlife remains a major draw, the country’s appeal stretches far beyond game drives.

Take the food scene, she said. From Durban’s hands-on bunny chow (a hollowed-out loaf stuffed with curry) to smoky meats fresh off a braai or a polished tasting menu at award-winning restaurant FYN, South Africa has all kinds of cravings covered and then some.

There are also fresh reasons to book that ticket, such as the super-cool Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre.

Opened in June 2025, this innovative and interactive centre has already attracted more than 80,000 visitors, offering paleontological, archaeological, and geological exhibits, including one of the world’s oldest known dinosaur embryos.

If you’ve got a child deep in their dinosaur phase (or you’re still secretly in yours), this is the kind of once-in-a-lifetime experience that guarantees bragging rights at your next gathering.

New Club Med resort, Cricket World Cup, and then some

South Africa isn’t holding back on the luxury front either.

In July 2026, Club Med, the French-born premium all-inclusive resort brand known for its beachfront properties and curated holiday experiences, will open its first-ever South African resort along KwaZulu-Natal’s warm coastline, marking the country’s only all-inclusive resort.

While Club Med is no stranger to postcard-perfect beaches, what makes this outpost stand out is its setting: world-class shores on one side and wildlife-rich reserves within reach on the other.

It’s not every day you get to pair a beachfront, all-inclusive stay with the possibility of a safari nearby.

And if you prefer your travel with a side of spectacle, South Africa’s global calendar is filling up, too.

The country will host 44 of the 54 matches at the 2027 Cricket World Cup, alongside major conferences and international sporting events, giving travellers an easy anchor to build a longer trip around.

More flights and smoother systems

If you thought getting to South Africa would be complicated, Ms de Lille is happy to correct that assumption.

Singapore Airlines already operates 12 weekly flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town, and Singapore passport holders do not require a visa.

During her interview with MS News, Ms de Lille shared that discussions are underway with both Singapore Airlines and South African Airways to explore increasing flight frequencies.

She also pointed to South Africa’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, piloted during last year’s G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.

While it does not apply to visa-free Singaporeans, the AI-powered system, which processes applications within six to 24 hours without requiring a visit to an embassy, reflects a broader push towards digitised, hassle-free travel.

Then there’s the exchange rate. At roughly 13 South African rand to S$1, daily spending can feel noticeably more affordable once you arrive.

After all, Singaporeans do appreciate a holiday where the dollar stretches just that little bit further.

Measures in place to reassure travellers

Beyond connectivity and convenience, Ms de Lille also addressed the question many travellers quietly ask before considering a destination: Is it safe?

She acknowledged that certain perceptions about South Africa persist, but emphasised that both the government and private sector have introduced concrete measures aimed at ensuring visitors feel secure and well-supported.

For instance, visitors can download a dedicated app that provides 24/7 access to police assistance, medical emergency services, and over 300 private security companies, all backed by a round-the-clock control centre.

Apps also offers aftercare support, including interpretation services and coordination with embassies if required. Should legal follow-ups be necessary, visitors can now appear in court virtually without needing to return to South Africa.

On the ground, the Department of Tourism has invested 174 million rand (S$13.9 million) to train and deploy tourism monitors at high-traffic sites such as Table Mountain and major safari destinations, offering visible support and assistance to travellers.

The broader message is simple: South Africa is actively working to make travel easier, safer, and more seamless, so the biggest hurdle left might just be deciding when to go.

Featured image courtesy of South African Tourism Board.