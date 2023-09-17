13 Parks In Southern S’pore To Be Linked By Trails In NParks’ Proposal For More Nature Recreation

NParks Plans To Link 13 Parks Via Trails In Southern Singapore

Trails are in place to connect 13 parks in Southern Singapore, including Labrador Park, HortPark, West Coast Park, and more.

Three parks will also become Destination Parks with unique themes and features.

This is part of the National Parks Board’s (NParks) plans to rejuvenate the Greater Southern Waterfront and the Southern Ridges.

NParks announced these plans following the opening of a new section in Pasir Panjang Park on Saturday (16 Sep).

It will hence be conducting public engagement sessions to gather feedback about the design of the Destination Parks on the weekend of 23 and 24 Sep.

New trails linking 13 parks to support more recreational activities in nature

In a Facebook post, NParks said it had plans to enhance the 13 southern parks in Singapore and link them up via trails to support more recreational activities in nature.

According to The Straits Times (ST), these parks are:

Alexandra Nature Park

Berlayer Creek Nature Park

Clementi Woods Park

HortPark

Kent Ridge Park

Labrador Nature Park

Mount Faber Park

Park at Keppel Club (configuration subject to further study)

Park at King’s Dock

Pasir Panjang Park

New extension of Pasir Panjang Park

Telok Blangah Hill Park

West Coast Park

This move will expand the variety of experiences for visitors of all ages in the Southern Ridges and West Coast, said NParks.

The Board added that it will also offer members of the public greater access to recreational features set amidst nature.

HortPark, Labrador Nature Park & West Coast Park to become Destination Parks

Of the 13 parks, three will become Destination Parks. They are HortPark, Labrador Nature Park and West Coast Park.

These Destination Parks will boast thematic identities and unique recreational features.

Firstly, HortPark is in place to become an evolving gardening and lifestyle hub, with community bonding spaces focused on gardening and horticulture.

Secondly, Labrador Park will centre around the restoration of the former gun battery at Berlayer Hill. It is one of the few remaining British military structures still present at the park.

ST reported that these two parks will also serve as a buffer to the Labrador Nature Reserve, protecting it from developments or biodiversity changes along its margins.

Lastly, West Coast Park is set to become the western gateway to the Great Southern Waterfront. There will be different zones providing family-friendly activities for nature and fitness enthusiasts.

Engagement sessions to collect feedback about the design of the Destination Parks will happen over the weekend of 23 and 24 Sep at West Coast Park.

Should you be inclined to join, you may register your interest at www.go.gov.sg/fotpengagement.

