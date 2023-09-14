SPCA S’pore Staff Fosters 2-Week-Old Kitten, Took Feline In When It Was In Critical Condition

SPCA Staff Fosters 2-Week-Old Kitten Suffering From Parvovirus

Most Singaporeans are already busy enough, with one full-time job taking up a significant portion of their waking hours. However, one staff member of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore has taken on an additional task on top of what he usually does at the organisation.

He took in a two-week-old rescue kitten, which SPCA found diseased and in critical condition, and is now fostering it until it finds a forever home.

Not only did the staff member feed the ailing feline by hand for two months, he brought it with him to work so he could keep an eye on it.

Under his care, the kitten flourished and is now healthier than ever.

Feline was found in critical condition after mother’s passing

SPCA shared about their Head of Operations Yao Huang’s selfless act in a Facebook post on Thursday (14 Sep).

As adorable as the kitten, Febe, is now, it was not too long ago that she was “treading the line between life and death”, wrote SPCA.

Someone had found the then two-week-old Febe and two of her siblings at an air-conditioning compressor at Changi Air Base. They were alone as their mother had unfortunately passed away.

The finder took in Febe’s siblings, but brought her to the SPCA as she needed urgent medical attention.

At that point, Febe was suffering from parvovirus, or feline panleukopenia. It is a viral infection that is highly fatal in young kittens if they do not receive treatment in time.

SPCA staff member fostered diseased kitten, brought it to work & hand-fed it

As Febe’s intensive care needed to begin immediately, Yao Huang stepped up to the plate and made the decision to foster the ailing kitten.

He chose to do this “so that she would have the greatest chance of beating the odds”.

Over the course of two months, Yao Huang fed Febe by hand with tubes and syringes multiple times a day. On top of that, he had to assist Febe in going to the toilet, keep her warm, and ensure she kept to her vet visits.

Yao Huang also shuttled the kitten between home and his workplace on a daily basis so he could keep an eye on her and her progress.

Young cat made full recovery, awaiting adoption

Under Yao Huang’s meticulous care, Febe made a full recovery. SPCA said in their post that she is now free of parvovirus, and is “more playful than ever”.

“We suspect Yao Huang will have a hard time saying goodbye when she meets her forever family. But goodbye is the goal, for Yao Huang has more furkids to help.”

The organisation then thanked Yao Huang for nursing Febe back to health and loving her like his own.

“If you are a fosterer yourself, Febe would like to thank you for being FEB-ulous!” they quipped.

Featured image adapted from SPCA Singapore on Facebook.