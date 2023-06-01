Spectacle Shop Clears Stock Due To Tanjong Katong Complex Renovation, Free Korean Frames On Offer

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tanjong Katong Complex Spectacle Shop Clearing Stock Due To Closure

In the current economy, rising rental costs are an unfortunate reality that may cause some businesses to close down.

Unfortunately, this was the case for a spectacle shop in Tanjong Katong Complex (TKC), which will be undergoing renovation in the second half of 2023.

The store is now clearing its stocks, as its owner was unable to cope with high rental costs in other locations.

In order to push her sales, the owner is offering free frames and will only be charging customers for their lens.

Spectacle shop in Tanjong Katong Complex now clearing stock

Posting on Wednesday (31 May), Hartini Md Senin shared further details about the owner’s plight.

Although saddened by the news of the closure, Ms Hartini promoted the shop’s clearance sale in support of the owner.

Starting from July 2023, TKC would be undergoing renovation for three and a half years.

Following the announcement in 2021, tenants had a six-month extension period after December 2022 to relocate.

Unfortunately, the owner of South Lite Optics and Contact Lens has been unable to do so, with the high rental costs at other malls.

As such, she will be closing down and is now clearing out her stocks. For every purchase of a pair of lens, customers will be able to enjoy free Korean frames.

The store will also be selling clear contact lenses at S$18, provided their degree is in stock.

Tanjong Katong Complex undergoing renovation

According to a press release by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), renovation works for TKC will commence in the second half of 2023.

The upgrading works will allow the complex to have an increase in floor area and roof-top dining establishments, among other perks.

Following the news of the renovation, tenants had until 30 June 2023 to relocate. There will be no further extension beyond this date.

Tenants still intending to relocate can participate in open tenders via the State Property Information Online (SPIO) portal.

SLA has also promised to work with them to assist with transition plans.

Spectacle shop clearing stock in lieu of Tanjong Katong Complex renovations

Despite the measures put into place to relocate the tenants, it appears that the spectacle shop owner has made up her mind.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Hartini shared that the last day of the shop will be in three weeks’ time.

If you’re on a budget and in the market for some new eyewear, pop by South Lite Optics & Contact Lens before they close for good.

