Tanjong Katong Complex To Undergo 3-Year Upgrading

Though the area surrounding Paya Lebar MRT has seen significant developments in recent years, the site is also home to a shopping mall that’s nothing short of being a relic — Tanjong Katong Complex (TKC).

However, come 2023, the 37-year-old mall will undergo expansion and receive a facelift that will see rooftop dining establishments added to the list of attractions.

The shopping centre is expected to close in the 2nd half of 2023 to allow for the upgrading works.

Tanjong Katong Complex to get new entrance & facade

In a press release on Wednesday (8 Dec), Singapore Land Authority (SLA) announced plans to rejuvenate TKC, as part of plans to transform Geylang Serai into a precinct with a distinct culture.

After the upgrade, visitors can look forward to a rooftop F&B space that will allow patrons to dine under the stars, al fresco style.

The mall’s floor area, currently at about 19,000m2, will also be expanded as part of the upgrading works.

Additionally, TKC will see its internal layout reconfigured and its façade refreshed.

However, TKC’s iconic features will be kept to retain the mall’s identity. These key features include the slanted columns facing Tanjong Katong Road.

As seen in the pictures, the new façade will allow more daylight to enter, softening the feel of the mall while increasing visibility.

To enhance connectivity, a thoroughfare will run through the middle of the mall, linking a new entrance along Sims Avenue near Paya Lebar MRT to an existing entrance facing Geylang Road.

This essentially allows visitors to cut through the mall via its north and south entrances.

After the reconfiguration of the internal layout, there will also be more spaces for community and placemaking activities that will help attract visitors to the mall.

Tanjong Katong Complex built in 1984

Built in 1984. TKC has reportedly not undergone any major upgrading works since it was built.

Unsurprisingly, its current set of mechanical and electrical systems are reportedly old and require urgent replacement.

With the rejuvenation plans, TKC will hopefully add vibrancy to the area and enhance Geylang Serai’s identity as a distinctive cultural belt for all.

Plans will start in 2nd half of 2023

The rejuvenation plans are slated to start in the 2nd half of 2023 and will last for about 3 years, reports The Straits Times (ST). The mall will be closed to the public during this period.

In light of the challenges posed by Covid-19, SLA will be granting a 6-month tenancy extension for occupants of the mall.

With the extension, which will last till 30 Jun 2023, tenants will be able to “benefit from sales” during the Hari Raya period in April that year.

Tenants are urged to look for alternative locations in light of the upgrading works. SLA will also be assisting them with their transition plans.

Upgrade long-needed

Having been almost 4 decades since TKC was built, it’s perhaps time for it to receive an upgrade.

While we look forward to the new features, those who’d love to capture pictures of videos of the mall in its current state should have some time to head down before the upgrading begins.

