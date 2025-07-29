SPF Band marks 100th anniversary, led by veteran who found his calling through music

SPF Band’s 100-year celebration led by veteran who found his calling in music & law enforcement

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) Band is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and at the helm is someone who has spent nearly a third of that time with them — Superintendent (SUPT) Sulaiman, a veteran officer whose career journey merges law enforcement and music.

Musical journey started in 1995

In a heartfelt post on the SPF Facebook page yesterday (28 July), SUPT Sulaiman reflected on the band’s evolution and his own unlikely path into the world of music and law enforcement.

He first enlisted for National Service in 1992 and signed on two years later as a regular patrol officer with the rank of constable.

But it was in 1995 that his path took a musical turn — he joined the SPF Band and never looked back.

This decision would see him travel the world and eventually lead the very ensemble that helped him discover his passion.

“Music and service came together in the most unexpected but fulfilling way,” said SUPT Sulaiman, now the Director of Music at the SPF Band.

Over the years, he’s led performances at international events including the renowned Edinburgh Military Tattoo and the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo in Canada.

SPF Band celebrates 100 years

Most recently, he led the band at the Basel Tattoo in Switzerland. He also composed “The Ride” for the Police Day Parade in 2023.

The SPF Band, once known primarily as a marching band, has grown into a dynamic musical force.

“Reaching 100 years is more than a milestone,” SUPT Sulaiman shared. “It’s a celebration of resilience, passion, and evolution. It’s deeply humbling to be a part of this legacy.”

To mark the centennial celebrations, the SPF Band will be holding a public performance at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre and a gala concert at the Esplanade Concert Hall.

More details are expected to be announced soon.

Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force on Facebook.