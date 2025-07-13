SPF wins global innovation award at World Police Summit for unmanned police station in Woodleigh

SPF clinches third place in ‘Best Innovative Idea in Security and Law Enforcement’ at World Police Summit 2025

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has made waves on the world stage after bagging third place for “Best Innovative Idea in Security and Law Enforcement” at the 2025 World Police Summit in Dubai in May this year, thanks to its cutting-edge Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) located inside Woodleigh Mall.

SPF wins first award at World Police Summit

This marks SPF’s first-ever award at the prestigious summit, which attracted submissions from law enforcement agencies across the globe.

The award-winning Woodleigh NPC, which opened in July 2023, is the first police centre in Singapore to be based in a shopping mall and operate without any manned counters.

Instead of speaking to an officer at a traditional service counter, visitors use Self-Help Kiosks to lodge reports round the clock. If help is needed, officers are just a video call away.

This smart, digital-first setup lets officers focus their time on more urgent cases — all while keeping services accessible to the public.

Found Property Dropbox saves time for returning lost items

Adding to its convenience, the centre features a Found Property Dropbox, allowing members of the public to return lost items without queuing or interacting with staff.

“With no more queuing needed, residents are better able to return found property to us,” said Superintendent Sabrina Wong, Commanding Officer of Woodleigh NPC.

RFID systems help officers gear up faster

The innovation doesn’t stop at the public interface; it also boosts internal operations.

The Automated Equipping System (AES) and Automated Armoury System (AAS) streamline how officers access their gear.

Using RFID technology and two-factor authentication, officers are able to gear up and respond faster than before.

These systems are already live at 30 NPCs, with full AES implementation expected by June 2026. AAS, which is now at four NPCs, will be rolled out islandwide by end-2027.

Reflecting on the international recognition, Supt Wong said: “It’s a testament to the dedication and hard work by my team and our predecessors.”

We’re proud to contribute to the SPF and Singapore by shining bright on the international stage.

