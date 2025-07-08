SPF jumps on Squid Game hype to warn jaywalkers, drink drivers & speeding lorry drivers

SPF uses Squid Game season 3 hype to reinforce traffic rules in new TikTok video

As Squid Game Season 3 builds hype, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has jumped on the bandwagon — not to play deadly games, but to deliver a hard-hitting message on road safety.

In a TikTok video posted on 5 July, SPF parodied scenes from the hit Netflix show to highlight common traffic offences, complete with death stares, dramatic slow-mo, and a healthy dose of local flavour.

SPF calls out jaywalkers, drink drivers & reckless lorry drivers in video

The clip opens with a close-up of a stern-faced police officer channelling player #456 Gi-hun’s glare — a reference to the scene at the beginning of Squid Game Season 3 where Gi-hun gives Dae-ho, player #388, the stink-eye.

Instead of playground carnage, the SPF version turns the spotlight on three dangerous offences still plaguing Singapore’s roads.

First up: jaywalking. A “player” is caught mid-jaywalk before freezing in place under the officer’s piercing glare. He backs off sheepishly.

Next, the video shifts the attention to lorry drivers, highlighting the importance of installing speed limiters.

A character is shown fiddling with a lorry’s controls as an on-screen warning appears: “Lorry without a speed limiter installed.” He quickly exits the vehicle after getting the death stare treatment.

Finally, the SPF zeroes in on drink driving. A man takes a swig of booze in a parked car, only to abandon the idea after receiving the harshest stare yet.

Netizens praise creative approach to educating public

Singaporeans were quick to praise the SPF for its creative way of pushing a serious message.

One netizen felt that the timely use of pop culture to drive home a crucial message was “perfect”.

Another commenter expressed empathy for the SPF, saying that “it’s not easy being a police officer”, likely referring to the added responsibility of content creation.

Interestingly, one netizen even claimed they saw the SPF filming the video in action.

Though lighthearted in tone, the video is part of a larger push to reduce road offences.

In its annual statistics released on 21 Feb, the Traffic Police reported that 1,778 individuals were caught for drink driving in 2024.

To tackle the rising number of traffic accidents, casualties, and speeding offences, authorities have announced that they will adopt a stricter enforcement approach and step up their enforcement activities.

