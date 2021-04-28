SPF Officer Allegedly Molested 2 Men At A Police Facility

We look up to the police force for their valour and selflessness. While the Singapore Police Force (SPF) upholds an exemplary image, one particular officer failed to live up to it.

For allegedly molesting 2 men at a police facility, 46-year-old Yick Wai Hong was charged in court yesterday (27 Apr).

Despite the location, it’s unclear if the victims are in the force themselves.

SPF officer committed the offences in Jan 2020

According to The Straits Times (ST), police station inspector Yick committed the offences in Jan 2020. Due to a gag order, the details of his victims cannot be revealed.

Source

However, it has been reported that Yick allegedly pulled both his victims’ heads towards his groin on 2 separate occasions.

Both incidents occurred at a police facility in Jan 2020.

Suspended from service since Apr

A police statement to ST revealed that Yick has been suspended from service since 8 Apr this year. His bail has been fixed at $10,000, and his case postponed to 18 May.

The SPF took the opportunity to reiterate that officers are expected to “uphold the law and maintain high standards of discipline and integrity”. Failure to do so will warrant the according punishments.

For each count of molestation, Yick risks facing up to 2 years’ jail, a fine, or caning.

No one is above the law

While it’s disappointing to know that an SPF officer has committed such a sickening crime, we shouldn’t allow this black sheep to paint the entire force.

There are good and evil people everywhere, and should anyone break the law, the long arms of justice will surely catch up with them.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.