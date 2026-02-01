Man in Spider-Man costume rescued after falling 20 metres while climbing hill in M’sia

Man dressed as Spider-Man falls 20 metres while climbing hill

A man dressed in a Spider-Man costume was injured after falling 20 metres while climbing Bukit Dinding in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The incident took place on Friday (30 Jan) afternoon, prompting a rescue operation, reports Malaysian publication Oriental Daily News.

Man falls down slope and sustains injuries to legs

Kuala Lumpur District Civil Defence Officer, Major Mohamad Aminullah Zulkafly, stated that they received an emergency call at around 5pm.

Two rescue teams, including emergency medical services, were rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, rescuers climbed about one kilometre along the mountain trail. They then continued off the track, climbing another 70 metres to reach the victim’s location.

The man was successfully located and stabilised by rescue personnel.

According to Berita Harian, rescuers suspect the man had fallen down a steep slope of about 20 metres high, with an incline of roughly 75 degrees.

He suffered injuries to his legs from the fall.

Man safely sent to hospital

After receiving initial treatment at the scene, the man was handed over to medical staff.

He was then transported to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further treatment.

Also read: Burglar dressed as Ghostface attempts heist in Thailand mall, gets trapped inside overnight



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily News.