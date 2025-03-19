Burglar dressed as Ghostface attempts heist in Thailand mall, gets trapped inside overnight

‘Ghostface’ burglar gets trapped inside Thailand mall overnight, arrested by police

A mall in Thailand became the site of a bumbling heist by a burglar dressed as Ghostface, whom police arrested.

The incident occurred past midnight on Tuesday (18 March) in a shopping mall in Chiang Mai.

21-year-old Etsara targeted a gold shop there, intending to escape with a haul of jewellery.

He planned the perfect crime, carefully casing the mall for three days.

The ‘cunning’ thief even chose the shopping centre due to proximity to his home.

In the afternoon of 17 March, Etsara parked his motorcycle at a nearby petrol station.

At 5pm, he entered the mall and hid until closing time.

He then donned his disguise — a black outfit and the mask of ‘Ghostface’, the iconic serial killer from the ‘Scream’ horror movies.

With his identity hidden from the CCTV cameras, Etsara pried open the lock on the gold shop’s gate using a crowbar.

After entering, he pulled the metal gate back down to cover his tracks.

Ghostface burglar gets trapped in Thailand mall gold shop

Unfortunately for his ‘perfect’ heist, the Ghostface burglar found that all the gold in the shop had been locked securely in a safe.

Etsara ran into an even bigger problem when he realised he could not open the gate from the inside as it was too close to the shop’s display counter.

CCTV footage showed the ill-fated intruder crawling into the shop’s back room in visible panic.

He searched desperately but found no other exits.

Etsara ultimately resigned himself to crouching in the corner behind a stack of boxes.

Switching off the lights, he also changed back to his usual clothes.

Burglar planned heist to pay for university fees

At 9am, the gold shop’s staff arrived and noticed signs of a break-in.

They discovered Etsara inside and locked him in the shop again while calling the police.

With no way out, the burglar surrendered to responding police officers and was subsequently apprehended.

He told investigators about what he did and was interrogated at the scene about the various pieces of evidence found.

As for why he executed the heist, Etsara claimed he needed money to study for a university course.

He later apologised to his parents for his misdeeds.

Also read: Polish Thief Pretends To Be Mannequin To Avoid Detection, Gets Arrested By Police

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod on Facebook and Ch7HD News on Facebook.