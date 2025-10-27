Man cleans up another passenger’s spilt drink on MRT with T-shirt, praised by netizens

Man uses spare T-shirt to mop up spilt drink on MRT

A young commuter was seen cleaning up a drink spilt by another passenger on the MRT, using his own spare T-shirt.

The act of civic-mindedness left many netizens deeply impressed, earning the man praise from them.

Young man seen mopping up liquid on MRT floor

A Facebook user named Julie Tan shared the heartwarming encounter on Sunday (26 Oct), noting that it took place at 11.17am on the North-South Line (NSL) between Bukit Gombak and Jurong East.

In the photo she posted, a young man wearing a hat can be seen kneeling on the floor while holding onto a cup wrapped in plastic.

A piece of clothing was on the train floor, likely being used to absorb the large amount of liquid on the floor.

Several passengers were seated in the background, but most of them were engrossed with their phones.

Man cleaned up spilt drink on the MRT

Ms Tan said a passenger, reportedly seated off the right of the photo near a red suitcase, had accidentally spilt their drink on the train floor.

While most commuters nearby appeared to ignore the mess, one young man quietly sprang into action, she added.

Instead of waiting for MRT staff or cleaners, he took out a spare T-shirt and used it to mop up the liquid, ensuring the area was dry and safe for others.

Man praised for ‘exceptional civic consciousness’

Ms Tan praised the young man for his “excellent and exceptional civic consciousness”, noting that “no one else paid any attention nor cared to bother”.

She told The New Paper that her brother took the photo.

Her post has since garnered more than 5,600 reactions on Facebook and sparked discussion online.

Netizens praise young man

Many netizens applauded the young commuter’s thoughtfulness, with one praising his “good upbringing”.

Another called the young man’s actions “highly commendable” and an example for all of us.

A user said this incident showed why food and drinks are banned on public transport.

One commenter was so impressed that they offered to buy the young man a new T-shirt.

Also read: Strangers rally to clean up egg spill on MRT train, act of kindness goes viral on TikTok

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Julie Tan on Facebook.