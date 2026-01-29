S’porean woman charged with public nuisance after spitting water on MRT, remanded at IMH for 2 weeks

Woman charged with being a public nuisance after spitting water in MRT train, remanded for psychiatric evaluation

A Singaporean woman caught on video spitting water at fellow commuters inside an MRT train has been charged with one count of public nuisance.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, led some netizens to dub her the “MRT Merlion”.

Accused of spitting water at other commuters

Sabrina Han Meizhen, 37, was charged in court on Wednesday (28 Jan).

She is accused of spitting water at a passenger, Ng Siew Hiang, as well as spitting water in the direction of other commuters while on a train at Choa Chu Kang MRT station on 16 Jan.

The incident allegedly took place at about 8am and caused annoyance to the victim and other members of the public.

During her court appearance, Han appeared via video link while wearing a mask and a shirt similar to the one seen in the viral footage, according to CNA.

Ordered to be remanded at IMH for 2 weeks

The prosecution applied for her to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for psychiatric observation.

The judge allowed the application and ordered Han to be remanded there for two weeks.

Han asked if she could be released on bail, but the request was denied. The judge said the matter would be reviewed after the two-week observation period.

She told the court that she was remorseful and said she would not repeat her actions.

Her case is scheduled to be mentioned again on 11 Feb.

If convicted of public nuisance, Han could be fined up to S$2,000.

If it is proven that she knew her actions would likely cause annoyance to the public, or if she is a repeat offender, she could face up to three months’ jail, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

Details of the incident

The video, which first appeared on a now-deleted Xiaohongshu post before spreading on Instagram, shows a woman taking repeated swigs from a water bottle and spitting the liquid inside the train carriage.

The floor appears visibly wet, while nearby commuters are seen moving away from her.

At one point, a woman intervenes and attempts to grab the bottle, resulting in a brief tussle during which Han drops her belongings.

The intervening commuter is later seen scolding Han for her behaviour, after which Han retrieves her items and continues her journey as if nothing had occurred.

