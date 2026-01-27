SPL overturns suspension issued to Izwan Mahbud in Young Lions match, VAR error baffles fans

Izwan Mahbud’s one-match suspension rescinded following Young Lions’ protest

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system — which assists the on-pitch referee by reviewing decisions using video footage — has strung up controversy yet again, and this time, local fans are enraged.

During a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match on 16 Jan featuring title-chasers Tampines Rovers and the Young Lions, the latter’s custodian Izwan Mahbud was sent off under controversial circumstances early in the first half.

Best known for making a jaw-dropping 18 saves for Singapore against Japan in a World Cup qualifying match in 2015, Izwan was making his debut for the Young Lions following a loan move from the Lion City Sailors.

The decision to rescind the red card, and the one game suspension, was announced on 20 Jan, in a statement released by the SPL.

Disaster debut for Izwan

The match was pulsating from the get-go, with the scores tied at 1-1 after just 10 minutes, as Young Lions’ Abner Vinicius cancelled out Hide Higashikawa’s 9th minute opener.

However, in the 22nd minute, the match was turned on its head, as Izwan came out to challenge for a ball clipped over the defence.

In doing so, he was adjudged to have fouled the onrushing Hide Higashikawa in the process.

Referee Clarence Leow deemed the offence as a denial of a goalscoring opportunity, and produced a red card for Izwan.

The decision, which went to the VAR, was upheld after a pitch-side monitor review by Leow.

This came even as replays of the incident proved inconclusive as to whether there was indeed contact and a foul.

The sending off left Young Lions’ coach Firdaus Kassim with no choice but to withdraw forward Amir Syafiz for substitute goalkeeper Aizil Yazid.

A man down, the Young Lions simply could not keep up with the relentless attack by Tampines Rovers, and they quickly conceded four goals before the half-time interval.

Tampines Rovers eventually scored two more goals before the final whistle, with the match ending in a 7-1 drubbing.

Controversy surrounds red card decision

The decision to send Izwan down the tunnel left many fans flummoxed after watching replays of the incident.

Even live play-by-play commentators, including retired footballer Adam Swandi, were rendered “speechless”.

In the post-match interview, Firdaus lamented the decision to send Izwan off.

“I really don’t agree with the red card decision, and it changed completely the complexion of the game. Up to that point in time, we were competing well,” he said.

Players and referees weigh in

Speaking to MS News, a Tampines Rovers player who requested to remain anonymous observed that the challenge “didn’t look like anything out of the ordinary”.

“After they check VAR, you trust that the official comes to the right decision based on the angles they are able to see,” he said.

However, he also pointed out that the VAR does not always have access to the best camera angles for all incidents.

“I think it’s always a bit tough to call these type of plays,” added the Tampines Rovers player.

“The keeper tends to be at a disadvantage in these sorts of situations, and forwards will always fall if they feel any sort of contact in a situation like that.”

Meanwhile, an ex-FAS referee who spoke to MS News held the position that the decision was a clear and obvious mistake by the referee.

“The contact was little to none [on] the Tampines player, and the referee was a little far from the action as it was a counter attack,” he said.

“[Hide] chose to make a meal out of it and went down easily and convinced the referee that it was a foul.”

He added that the red card changed the game, and expressed confusion as to why the referee stuck with his decision despite VAR intervention.

“Watching the replay, we can all agree now that it was a wrong decision,” he said.

SPL admits error, rescinds red card and suspension

SPL confirmed the decision to reverse the red card issued, as well as to rescind Izwan’s one match ban in a statement on 20 Jan.

The Refereeing Technical Panel (RTP) conducted a review of the incident, and unanimously agreed that while minimal contact may have been made by Izwan on Higashikawa, “any contact made would not have been sufficient to cause the player to fall to the ground as observed”.

The correct decision should have been for play to continue, with no foul, and no red card issued, the statement read.

“Appropriate corrective action has been taken with the match official concerned,” the statement added.

Netizens mostly infuriated by VAR call

Since the incident, netizens have questioned the purpose of VAR in matches, with some pointing out its limitations.

One Facebook user echoed the sentiments of the player interviewed by MS News, bemoaning the lack of variety in VAR camera angles.

Another called for transparency, and requested for the audio conversation between Leow and the VAR to be released.

One netizen also argued that VAR had failed in its core purpose — to correct clear and obvious errors.

They added that while Izwan’s suspension was rescinded, the damage had already been done in terms of the final score.

Continued VAR adoption in major leagues despite errors

With the introduction of VAR in 2023 to the SPL, many already predicted the potential for controversial moments to occur.

VAR was first introduced to major football leagues such as the English Premier League (EPL) in 2019.

Categories of decisions that can be viewed by VAR include goals, penalties, and red card offences.

However, its introduction into football has also been marred by errors, despite the fact that it serves to provide a secondary layer to prevent mistakes.

In the 2023 to 2024 EPL season, there were a reported 31 errors. The number dipped to 18 in the 2024/2025 season.

However, this season, at the halfway mark, a reported 13 errors have been made, a 30% increase compared to last season.

VAR no stranger to mistakes in SPL

In the SPL, given that there are lesser teams and games, the number of VAR mistakes is comparatively fewer.

However, there have been a number of high-profile mistakes made upon consulting VAR.

In a 2025 match between match between Balestier Khalsa and Tampines Rovers, a four-match suspension was issued to Balestier’s Masahiro Sugita after he was shown a straight red card.

The referee upheld his decision despite reviewing the replay on the pitchside monitor.

The suspension was rescinded, after the RTP deemed Sugita’s actions to be a yellow card offence.

Another example surfaced in a 2024 match between Lion City Sailors FC and Albirex Niigata FC, where a goal scored by Albirex’s Shuhei Hoshino in the first half was allowed to stand, despite being offside upon review.

So, why VAR?

The EPL published a report in 2024, stating that VAR has increased the accuracy of refereeing decisions by 14% — from 82% before VAR’s introduction, to 96%.

VAR, for all its flaws, has seemingly helped to reduce human error, and pushed for parity and fairness.

Yet, every wrong decision made, in spite of this additional layer of security, feels like an injustice to football fans and players alike.

Lengthy reviews have also disrupted the flow of the game, while limited camera angles have proven to be a stumbling block when it comes to making accurate decisions.

But for now, as controversies continue to surface despite post-match reversals and official apologies, the question remains: Until the system itself is improved, how many games will still be decided by the very mistakes that VAR was meant to prevent?

