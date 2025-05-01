Sports car knocks down stationary motorcyclist at Bendemeer, driver alights to apologise

Sports car rear-ends motorcyclist at Bendemeer traffic light during heavy rain

One motorcyclist enduring a rainy day at Bendemeer had an unlucky break when they got unceremoniously knocked over by a sports car.

The incident allegedly occurred on 30 April at 5.34pm, amidst pouring rain.

Dashcam footage showed vehicles stopping at a traffic light on a bridge across the Kallang River on Bendemeer Road.

A lane-splitting motorcyclist came to a stop in front of a white Mazda Roadster, a two-seater sports car.

The motorcyclist turned to look behind themselves while the Mazda continued to move forward slowly, instead of stopping.

It promptly rear-ended the motorcycle and knocked the rider onto the wet road, in close proximity to a lorry.

The motorcyclist got up shortly after as the Mazda driver quickly alighted to check on them.

He stuck out a hand in apology as he spoke to the rider.

The motorcyclist subsequently went to get their fallen vehicle back up while the other cars around them moved onwards after the traffic light turned green.

Based on the video,the rider was seemingly uninjured from the incident

Netizens slam sports car driver

The video has since garnered reactions and comments from netizens.

Many quickly criticised the driver for hitting a stationary motorcyclist, saying he didn’t keep a safe distance.

However, one netizen blamed the rider instead, saying they cut the queue by lane splitting and stopping in front of the sports car.

Also read: Toyota MPV rear-ends 2 motorcycles on BKE, sends rider flying

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.