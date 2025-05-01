 SG Election Notice
Sports car knocks down stationary motorcyclist at Bendemeer, driver alights to apologise

The motorcyclist had initially lane-split into a spot ahead of the sports car.

By - 1 May 2025, 5:14 pm

Sports car rear-ends motorcyclist at Bendemeer traffic light during heavy rain

One motorcyclist enduring a rainy day at Bendemeer had an unlucky break when they got unceremoniously knocked over by a sports car.

The incident allegedly occurred on 30 April at 5.34pm, amidst pouring rain.

Dashcam footage showed vehicles stopping at a traffic light on a bridge across the Kallang River on Bendemeer Road.

sports car bendemeer

Source: SGRV on Facebook

A lane-splitting motorcyclist came to a stop in front of a white Mazda Roadster, a two-seater sports car.

The motorcyclist turned to look behind themselves while the Mazda continued to move forward slowly, instead of stopping.

It promptly rear-ended the motorcycle and knocked the rider onto the wet road, in close proximity to a lorry.

sports car bendemeer

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The motorcyclist got up shortly after as the Mazda driver quickly alighted to check on them.

sports car bendemeer

Source: SGRV on Facebook

He stuck out a hand in apology as he spoke to the rider.

sports car bendemeer

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The motorcyclist subsequently went to get their fallen vehicle back up while the other cars around them moved onwards after the traffic light turned green.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Based on the video,the rider was seemingly uninjured from the incident

Netizens slam sports car driver

The video has since garnered reactions and comments from netizens.

Many quickly criticised the driver for hitting a stationary motorcyclist, saying he didn’t keep a safe distance.

Source: Facebook

However, one netizen blamed the rider instead, saying they cut the queue by lane splitting and stopping in front of the sports car.

Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.

