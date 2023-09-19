Springleaf Giving Out 2 Free Plain Prata To Celebrate Michelin Guide Feature, Valid For Dine-In

Springleaf Featured In 2023 Michelin Guide, Giving Out Free Plain Prata On 25 & 26 Sep

Remember when Springleaf Prata Place gave out four pieces of plain prata to Liverpool fans to celebrate the football club’s 4-0 Champions League victory in 2019?

Well, the restaurant chain is having another generous promotion, but this time, it has nothing to do with sports.

Next week, dine-in customers at all outlets across Singapore can get two pieces of plain prata completely free of charge.

This is to thank patrons for their support as Springleaf has made it into this year’s edition of the prestigious Michelin Guide.

Get 2 pieces of plain prata for free at all Springleaf outlets

On Tuesday (19 Sep), Springleaf Prata Place announced via Facebook that they will be giving out two free pieces of plain prata to all dine-in customers for two days.

This offer is valid on 25 and 26 Sep at all 10 Springleaf outlets islandwide.

However, do note that you have to be dining in at the restaurant to be able to redeem the free prata, so it’s not valid for takeaways.

If you’re wondering what’s the occasion, Springleaf is celebrating the inclusion of its Thong Soon Avenue outlet in the 2023 Michelin Guide.

Springleaf believes they are “the first and only” prata restaurant chain in the world to earn a place in the prestigious Guide, which lists the world’s best restaurants and hotels.

Thus, they are serving up free prata as a way of expressing their gratitude for their customers’ support and patronage all these years.

Springleaf proud to support people with disabilities

Besides being proud of this undoubtedly impressive achievement, Springleaf took the opportunity to highlight a cause close to their heart.

They stated that 80% of their prata dough is produced by people with disabilities.

In fact, these people make up 40% of the kitchen team and can produce 290,400 prata doughs each month.

Score free prata & celebrate a local food icon

It’s heartening to see such a beloved local establishment getting recognised on an international platform.

So if you wish to score some free prata, head down to your nearest Springleaf outlet early next week. Just be prepared for the inevitable queue.

You’ll even get to support a place that has inclusive hiring practices, making it both a delicious and meaningful visit.

