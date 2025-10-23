Woman in South Korea loses S$450K in romance scam using AI photos of ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae

Woman conned out of S$450K by AI-generated photos of ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae

A woman in South Korea has lost about 500 million won (S$450,000) in a sophisticated romance scam involving AI-generated images of ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae.

The scam began in April 2025, when the victim — a woman in her 50s identified only as Ms A — received a TikTok message from someone claiming to be the award-winning actor.

The impersonator said he wanted to “communicate with fans” and later moved the conversation to KakaoTalk.

To gain her trust, the scammers sent AI-generated selfies, supposedly taken at an airport, as well as a forged driver’s licence bearing Lee’s name and an incorrect date of birth.

They also discussed “ongoing filming for ‘Squid Game 3′”, presenting themselves as the real actor to deepen the illusion.

“I didn’t even have time to watch TV, but he kept insisting that he really was who he said he was, asking me to believe him,” Ms A told JTBC.

Scammers fabricate stories to convince victim to transfer money

After building trust, the scammer introduced a supposed “company executive”, who offered to arrange a private meeting between Ms A and Lee if she paid 6 million won (S$5,400).

Once she complied, further requests followed.

The perpetrators demanded 10 million won (S$9,000) for a “VIP fan meeting card” and later claimed the actor had been detained at an airport in the United States, repeatedly soliciting money under various pretexts.

Throughout the exchanges, the scammer affectionately addressed Ms A as “honey” and “darling”, convincing her they were in a romantic relationship.

Over six months, she was emotionally manipulated into transferring 500 million won in total.

“He told me he would repay me when he came back [to Korea]. I believed him,” Ms A said.

Police suspect international link, Lee Jung-jae’s agency vows action

The case is now being investigated by the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency, which is pursuing leads suggesting a connection to Cambodian-based organised cybercrime rings.

In response, Lee’s agency confirmed in a statement on Wednesday (22 Oct) that it is working with authorities and will take strong legal action.

“Neither our company nor any of our artists will ever request money, bank transfers, or donations,” the agency stated. “If you receive such contact, do not respond and remain alert to prevent fraud.”

The agency added that it would continue to cooperate with relevant bodies and prioritise the safety of both the artist and fans.

Lee, who has been in a long-term relationship, had no involvement in the incident.

Also read: Elderly man in S’pore scammed of over S$10K by ‘woman’ he met online who repeatedly failed to meet him



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from JTBC News on YouTube.