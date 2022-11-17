CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School Stall Owner Retires After 30 Years, Ex-Students Pen Tributes

Fishball Noodle Stall Owner In CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School Retires

For 30 years, he served warm bowls of fishball noodles to students at CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School.

Even as generations of students came and went, Uncle Pang was a fixture at the school, cooking up comforting meals.

Sadly, the stall owner will be leaving the school for good as he has decided to retire. To show their appreciation, students and staff have penned tributes to thank him for his service.

In an Instagram post, the school announced that the beloved Uncle Pang is retiring after 30 years there.

Affectionately known as Orange Bowl Uncle, he sold his ever-popular fishball noodles to many generations of students and staff.

There would always be long lines during recess, as many enjoyed the noodles’ ‘QQ’ texture, the Asian equivalent of al dente. The flavorful broth with delectable chilli kept students and teachers alike coming back for more.

Uncle Pang’s noodles were described as a “familiar and iconic part of the St Nicks family”.

Students & alumni share fond memories

To show appreciation for their beloved Orange Bowl Uncle, the school set up an online noticeboard for students and alumni to express their gratitude and pay tribute to him.

Many penned heartfelt messages to Uncle Pang, reminiscing their fond memories of his signature fishball noodles.

A former student shared how the noodle soup with chili was her comfort food. Whenever she craved a warm meal, she would find herself instinctively walking to his stall.

Many years later, the taste of the noodles continues to linger in her memory. She wrote that she often tells her children about the dish she had during her school days.

Another alumnus who graduated in 1998 expressed her surprise at seeing a long queue at the stall when she returned for the school’s open house in 2012.

Clearly, Uncle Pang’s food withstood the test of time and was loved through the ages. It’s no wonder that so many look back at his stall so fondly.

Hope Uncle Pang spends his retirement happily

The impact Uncle Pang left on the students and staff of St Nicholas Girls’ School is remarkable, truly showcasing how a simple meal can bring together generations of people.

Hopefully, he can take a well-deserved break now and spend his twilight years happily after the long years of service to the school.

Featured image adapted from @officialchijsngs on Instagram and Padlet.