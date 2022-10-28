Telok Ayer Lor Mee Stall Closes After 47 Years As Elderly Owners Retire

Hokkien Lor Mee Stall In Telok Ayer Closes After 47 Years

Those familiar with the Telok Ayer area will know of the hidden gem Wei Nan Wang Hock Kian Lor Mee. Having been in operation for 47 years of operations, the stall has made quite the name for itself.

Sadly, its owners have decided to close down the stall as they wish to retire.

They announced the news of the closure online, taking the opportunity to thank their supporters over the years.

Telok Ayer lor mee stall closes as owners retire

On 23 Oct, the stall’s closure was announced on its Facebook page, with the caption “Finally, ‘R’ is imminent”.

After operating the stall since 1975, the 82-year-old couple has decided to retire, wishing to spend their twilight years quietly and peacefully.

Thus, they’re in the midst of transferring the space to another hawker at CapitaSpring Food Centre.

Owners are thankful for their supporters

The stall originally opened at the former Boat Quay Food Centre and moved a few times before finally settling at the Market Street Interim Hawker Centre in 2018.

Despite their advanced age, the pair of hawkers running the stall would start preparing their ingredients every morning at 6am like clockwork.

Their noodles are reasonably priced, with small bowls starting at S$3.50 and large bowls at S$4.50.

In the comments section of their post, they wished their supporters through the decades good health and happiness.

Wishing the couple a happy & peaceful retirement

The couple’s commitment to their fare and hard work are clearly demonstrated by the fact that their stall remained open for so many years.

Now that the time has come for them to finally rest, we wish the stall owners a happy retirement.

We’re sure many loyal customers will miss their affordable and yummy fare, and are eternally grateful for all their years of service.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wei Nan Wang Hokkien Lor Mee on Facebook and Facebook.