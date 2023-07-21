Seoul Subway Station Stabbing Rampage Leaves 1 Dead & 3 Injured, Suspect Arrested

Man Goes On Stabbing Spree At Seoul Subway Station, 1 Victim Dead

On Friday (21 July), a man terrorised a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, when he went on a stabbing rampage.

Unfortunately, the incident left one person dead and three others injured.

Police have since arrested the suspect.

Seoul stabbing victim was man in his 20s

According to Yonhap News, the stabbing happened near Exit 4 of Sillim station at around 2pm.

A man in his 20s was tragically killed, while three other victims, also men, were conveyed to the hospital with injuries.

One of them is reportedly in a life-threatening condition.

Police arrest suspect, investigations ongoing

Citing AFP, The Straits Times (ST) noted that the police have since taken a suspect into custody.

He was revealed to be a man in his 30s and did not appear to be intoxicated.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive of his crime as well as his relation to the victims.

Korean news channel YTN reported that the suspect shouted that he “didn’t want to live anymore” as police arrested him.

It also showed footage of emergency responders rushing into the station with stretchers and police cordoning off the area.

According to The Korea Herald, South Korea recorded a murder rate of 1.3 per 100,000 in 2021, which makes it a relatively safe country.

However, incidents like this prove that atrocities can still take place.

MS News extends our condolences to the family of the deceased. We also wish the injured victims a speedy recovery.

