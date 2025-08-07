Star Wars pop-up library opens at Changi Airport with over 2,000 books & robotic retrieval system

Star Wars library lands at Changi Airport for NLB’s 30th anniversary

As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, the National Library Board (NLB) has opened Singapore’s first-ever Star Wars pop-up library at Changi Airport Terminal 3, a destination where fans and bookworms alike can journey to a galaxy (not so) far away.

The pop-up — a collaboration between NLB and Disney, with support from Changi Airport Group — launched on Wednesday (6 Aug) and is open daily from 10am to 10pm until 24 Jan 2026.

Visitors can explore a physical collection of over 2,000 books, featuring titles across the franchise’s sprawling canon of novels, manga, comics, and junior fiction.

First launched in 1977, Star Wars has grown into a global cultural phenomenon, with films, spin-off series, video games, and countless stories spanning generations.

Now, its legacy continues in the form of a library — no need to use the Force, just bring your library eCard.

Star Wars Library has plenty for fans to enjoy

More than just shelves of books, the Star Wars Library also features an interactive zone designed to fully immerse fans in the universe.

Visitors can take a personality quiz to discover which Jedi they most resemble, test their knowledge with a Star Wars trivia challenge, or snap a selfie in front of digital screens showcasing iconic backdrops from the franchise.

Alongside the 2,000-strong collection of Star Wars books, the library also offers 380 unique titles specially curated by NLB librarians.

These include the ‘Star Wars: Darth Vader’ comic series and ‘The Mandalorian: The Manga’ series, ideal for casual readers dipping their toes into the lore.

For more devoted fans, there’s a rich selection of deeper reads, from the ‘Thrawn: Ascendancy’ trilogy to young adult novels from ‘The High Republic’ series.

New automated book retrieval & return system debuts at Star Wars Library

NLB is also piloting an automated book retrieval and return system at the Star Wars Library, a first for its pop-up libraries.

Using a touch-screen kiosk, visitors can select their desired titles, which are then fetched by a robotic arm and delivered to a collection point for easy pickup.

Much like the data retrieval arm seen in ‘Rogue One’, this high-tech system brings a touch of galactic flair to the library experience.

The same robotic arm also handles returns and shelving operations, enabling the library to function largely autonomously. As with all NLB loans, books borrowed from the pop-up can be returned to any NLB library island-wide.

To enter the library, visitors simply need a library-compliant ID, NLB eCard, or may request a QR code day pass using a Singapore-registered mobile number or email.

Featured image courtesy of the National Library Board.