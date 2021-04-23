Starbucks China Earth Day Promo On 22 Apr Sees Customers Queueing Up With Pails

Many Singaporeans would go gaga over discounted or free Starbucks drinks — just look at the queues whenever there’s a 1-for-1 promotion.

Source

But it seems other Starbucks lovers around the world would go to greater lengths to get their caffeinated elixirs of joy.

On Thursday (22 Apr), Starbucks outlets in China launched an Earth Day promo where customers get a free drink when they bring their own bottles.

Source

Instead of mugs and cups, some customers came ready with pails, buckets, and XL flasks.

Starbucks China customers bring pails, flasks & buckets

On Thursday (22 Apr), Starbucks China held a special promo to commemorate Earth Day.

Source

Between 11am and 12pm, Customers who brought along their own cups would get a serving of coffee on the house.

However, it seems like the definition of ‘cup’ varied, as customers lugging larger containers were seen standing in line for their cuppa joe.

This customer in a bold, pink cat mask had what appeared to be an office water dispenser bottle in their arms. Perhaps he or she was on an office coffee run and decided to take advantage of the deal.

Source

In another picture, a Starbucks staff pours a milky concoction into what seemed to be an XL retro flask. We wonder what camp or picnic the customer was packing all the coffee for.

Source

This office worker meanwhile repurposed a pail so he could literally ‘upsize’ his drink.

Source

Despite their best attempts to make the most of the promo, Starbucks had actually put in place terms and conditions to prevent customers from taking more than they should.

According to Starbucks’ Weibo post, each customer is only entitled to a medium cup of coffee (330ml), reports China Press.

Hope promo ultimately encourages greener habits

It’s hilarious to see customers bringing such large containers for their coffee fix.

Some might call them kiasu, but perhaps the silver lining is that Starbucks managed to get throngs of customers to go green, even for just one day.

Hopefully, this eventually turns into a habit and decreases our dependency on disposable cups.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.