Starbucks in South Korea bans PCs, printers & large partitions to deter long office work at cafés

Starbucks customers in South Korea are banned from bringing PC-related devices to cafés to do office work

Starbucks in South Korea has recently announced a ban on personal computers (PCs), printers, power strips, and large partitions inside its cafés for office work, according to The Korea Herald.

The announcement comes as many folks utilise cafe spaces as their makeshift offices by setting up large devices, such as computers, monitors, and even cubicle-style dividers, at the establishments.

From cosy coffee spot to makeshift office

Since the pandemic boosted work-from-home culture, some customers have been turning Starbucks tables into full-blown workstations, complete with computer monitors, large printers, and even makeshift cubicles.

The phenomenon has been observed among a group dubbed “cagongjok”, a term referring to those who camp at cafés for long periods, either for study or work.

According to the BBC, laptops, iPads, and mobile phones are still welcome at the coffee giant, but not bulky pieces of equipment that can impact shared space within the cafés.

South Korea’s cafe boom has seen outlets nearly double from 51,500 in 2015 to over 100,000 in 2024.

Its popularity as a study and work spot fuels this growth, but long stays hurt profits.

A 2019 estimate found a ₩4,100 (S$3.8) coffee covered only 1 hour 42 minutes of seat time before the store incurs losses; by 2024, that dropped to 1 hour 31 minutes.

Netizens support new rule

The long-running debate over marathon study and work sessions in cafés has divided opinions in South Korea.

Many have complained about customers who buy just one drink but occupy tables — and power sockets — for hours.

Many users agreed with the policy, while some were surprised by the fact that some people bring desktop computers and printers to the shops.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said the policy aims to provide a comfortable and pleasant environment for every customer.

“Starbucks remains committed to being a welcoming third place for coffee and connection, and where community thrives in every cup, every conversation, and every visit,” Starbucks said.

Featured image adapted from The Koreal Herald.