Taiwan Restaurant Reportedly Bans TikTok Influencers & Users To Prevent Licking Incidents

Restaurant In Taiwan Bans TikTok Following Sushiro Licking Incident

A boy licking soy sauce bottles and placing them back on a conveyor belt at Japan conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro left the Internet disgusted.

In response to the incident, one restaurant in Taiwan has seemingly pinpointed TikTok as the cause of such behaviour. As a result, it has banned customers who have TikTok installed on their phones from patronising the restaurant.

Is TikTok really a plague on society? We don’t have a conclusive answer, but some restaurants aren’t taking the risk.

Kaohsiung restaurant bans TikTok

The seafood hotpot restaurant in Kaohsiung, Fisherman’s Canteen (釣客食堂), posted on Facebook saying it has printed 300 stickers warning customers of the ban.

“Due to an incident on TikTok where someone went to a chain restaurant to lick public tableware, we’ve printed 300 stickers out for our customers,” the restaurant said.

The stickers warn that TikTok is strictly forbidden.

“Also, filming TikTok videos and TikTok influencers are banned! This is to prevent any unhygienic incidents,” it added.

The sticker is also emblazoned at the restaurant’s storefront, warning that having TikTok installed on your phone is forbidden.

The restaurant even added a hashtag at the end of the post, #抖音一響父母白養, which translates to “TikTok has made parents’ upbringing go to waste”.

Draws mixed reactions

Some comments fully support the ban, blaming the ByteDance app for ruining attention spans.

But others said that banning TikTok appeared illogical.

“Let me preface that I don’t have TikTok installed, though it may have security risks. But banning the app is rather strange. Also, the restaurant needs to check your phone (to ensure TikTok isn’t installed). That’s rather dictatorial behaviour,” one netizen responded.

“You’re going there to eat, but it’s like you’re passing through immigration customs… that feels pretty bad.”

Saying no to unhygienic incidents in the name of clout

We’re not sure if the restaurant is really enforcing the ban, or wishes to make a statement about TikTok’s apparent dangers to restaurants.

While many youths are hooked, the app has spawned numerous challenges potentially dangerous to themselves and others.

But what’s clear is that nobody condones such unhygienic behaviour in the name of clout-chasing online.

