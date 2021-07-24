StarHub Offers Free Set-Top Box Rental In Exchange For Pirated Versions

Pirated set-top boxes have gained popularity in many Singaporean households in recent times. And understandably so, with its unrestricted access to an abundance of television channels.

However, the sale of these boxes could be illegal once the proposed amendments to Singapore’s copyright act come to effect.

To encourage a move towards legitimate content sources, StarHub will be offering 2 years of free rental of its StarHub TV+ boxes for every pirated set-top box turned in.

Folks can start dropping off their boxes from 24 Jul to 31 Aug at 8 different StarHub shops around Singapore.

You can see the list of available locations in this Facebook post.

Free StarHub TV+ box rental worth up to $120 for 2 years

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), StarHub will be offering customers a free 2-year rental of their StarHub TV+ boxes in exchange for pirated set-top boxes.

Source

This rental would usually cost $120 for 2 years.

Customers who choose to drop off their pirated set-top boxes would then need to sign-up for StarHub TV+ to enjoy the perks.

Drop off points are located at 8 StarHub outlets in Singapore, namely:

Plaza Singapura

Tampines Mall

NEX

Jurong Point

Parkway Parade

Waterway Point

Causeway Point

Westgate

Along with the free rental, customers can also get the Disney+ and HBO Pak at no extra charge.

Source

The plug-and-play media player is an upgrade from the traditional fibre boxes of old. It caters more towards on-demand content and streaming apps.

StarHub initiative in response to copyright bill changes

According to the proposed amendments to the copyright act earlier this month, it would be illegal to sell set-top boxes that offer access to pirated content.

Under these proposals, those found convicted of selling pirate set-top boxes could face a fine of up to $100,000, a jail term of five years or both.

In view of this, StarHub has started this initiative to encourage the move towards legitimate content sources.

StarHub will also be teaming up with an e-waste recycler to dispose and discard the boxes in a responsible and sustainable manner.

Kudos to StarHub

We’re glad to see one of Singapore’s leading cable television providers offering a legal alternative to media consumption.

While the proposals are still under preview, we would be wise to make the switch sooner rather than later.

Kudos to StarHub for their proactive initiative.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News & Facebook.