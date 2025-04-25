8 dead after stationary SUV in Thailand struck by trailer while passenger retrieves diaper for child

8 dead, including children, after trailer slams into parked SUV in Thailand

A devastating crash in Thailand’s Samut Prakan province left eight people dead — including several children — after a trailer truck slammed into a stationary SUV, crushing it between two heavy vehicles.

The accident happened at around 10.35pm on Thursday (24 April) along Motorway Route 7, near a temporary rest area just before the Lat Krabang toll gate.

According to highway police, the SUV had been parked in the emergency lane when the crash occurred.

SUV crushed between two trailers, 8 killed on the spot

Upon arrival, police and rescue teams found a white Chevrolet Captiva crushed between two large trucks in the emergency stopping lane.

At the rear of the SUV, responders found an 18-wheeler Isuzu truck, which had been carrying asphalt but was empty at the time.

Its front was heavily damaged from the impact.

Ahead of the SUV was a 10-wheeler Isuzu truck, registered in Chumphon, carrying over 30 tonnes of crude oil.

The truck sustained rear-end damage from the force of the collision.

Inside the SUV, rescue teams used hydraulic cutting tools to retrieve the bodies of the eight victims. Among them were:

A girl, approximately two to three years old, found in the left rear seat

A middle-aged woman, found beside the child in the left rear seat

A middle-aged woman, found in the front passenger seat

A girl, approximately two to three years old, found in the rear seat (exact location unspecified)

A boy, approximately 10 years old, found near the left rear seat

A woman, found in the rear of the vehicle

A woman, whose position was not specified

A man, found in the driver’s seat

Two other female passengers — a 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman — were thrown from the vehicle and survived with injuries.

They were taken to Chularat 9 Airport Hospital.

Driver pulled over at rest stop so passenger could get diaper for child

Investigators later revealed that the SUV had been travelling from Bangkok to Rayong to visit relatives when the accident occurred.

According to Channel 7, the driver had briefly pulled into a designated emergency stop area so a passenger could retrieve a diaper for a child.

Moments later, the 18-wheeler slammed into the back of the stationary vehicle.

The 62-year-old driver of the truck that caused the collision sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said he would undergo a blood alcohol test and further questioning.

The driver of the front trailer, 51, told police he had just parked to rest when he heard a loud crash behind him.

He claimed he hadn’t seen the SUV pull up behind his vehicle.

The bodies of the eight victims have been transferred to Ramathibodi Hospital’s forensic institute in Samut Prakan.

Authorities are in the process of contacting the families to coordinate funeral arrangements.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation to establish liability and determine whether charges will be filed.

Featured image adapted from กิตติ สิงหาปัด on Facebook and Daily News.