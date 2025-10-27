4 teens in M’sia arrested over alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl, case reclassified as statutory rape

Case of 4 Kedah teenagers accused of assaulting student reclassified as statutory rape

On 12 Oct, police in Kedah, Malaysia arrested four teenagers for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student and sharing explicit videos online.

The suspects, aged between 15 and 17, include three current students and one former student from a secondary school in the district.

The case surfaced when a discipline teacher alerted the victim’s father to a video of his daughter circulating on social media, prompting him to lodge a police report.

Acts consensual but victim too young to consent

A few days later, on 16 Oct, the police clarified that the case has been reclassified as statutory rape.

“Although the acts were carried out on a consensual basis, the victim is underage and cannot be considered mature enough to understand the consequences,” said Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah.

Reports indicate that one 17-year-old suspect, believed to be the victim’s boyfriend, had sexual intercourse with her eight times and took nude photos and videos, which he shared with the other accused.

One of the 15-year-olds allegedly had sex with the victim four times, while the remaining two each did so once.

Teens plead not guilty to charges

The suspects were brought before the Baling Magistrate’s Court on 21 Oct, where they faced formal charges of physical sexual assault on a child under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The charges state that the alleged acts took place between June and August at an oil palm plantation and inside a classroom at a secondary school in Baling, involving a 14-year-old female student.

Each accused pleaded not guilty. The court granted bail of RM3,000 (S$920) each and ordered them to refrain from contacting or harassing the victim.

As all are minors, the hearing was conducted behind closed doors, with family members permitted to accompany them in court.

The case is scheduled for mention on 27 Nov.

Featured image adapted by New Straits Times.