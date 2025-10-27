Students suspected of gang-rape allowed to sit for M’sian national exams, decision sparks backlash

Gang-rape suspects to sit for national exams in Malaysia

Four male students accused of involvement in a gang-rape case at a secondary school in Alor Gajah, Melaka will still be allowed to sit for their Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM) exams, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has confirmed.

Ms Fadhlina said the decision was made in accordance with the Education Ministry’s principle of ensuring access to education for all, even as police investigations into the case continue.

She added that efforts will be made to ensure the students do not fall behind in their studies during the process.

The SPM is Malaysia’s national examination for secondary school students, equivalent to the GCE O-Level, and is set to begin on 3 Nov.

Public backlash over ministry’s stance

The Education Ministry’s decision has faced widespread criticism, particularly from human rights lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan, who said that the move undermines public trust and sends the wrong message about accountability in cases of sexual violence.

He argued that while the students are entitled to due process, the ministry also has a duty to protect the safety and well-being of others within the school community.

Allowing the accused to sit for their exams, he said, risks normalising serious offences under the guise of educational fairness.

Mr Rajesh added that the ministry could have adopted more responsible alternatives, for example, arranging deferred sittings or holding the exams in isolated venues under strict supervision.

Such measures, he said, would have upheld both the suspects’ educational rights and the safety of others.

He urged the ministry to review its decision and introduce clearer guidelines to prevent those charged with serious sexual crimes from taking part in school activities or national examinations until their cases are resolved.

Suspects to sit for exams at separate location

In response to public criticism, Education Director-General Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad clarified during a special press conference that the four students had been expelled immediately by the school’s disciplinary board and will not be allowed to sit for their SPM examinations at their original school.

He explained that the students will instead take their exams at a designated venue, either a detention centre or another location separate from their school, in accordance with procedures outlined in the Malaysian Examinations Board’s SPM management handbook.

Dr Mohd Azam stressed that the ministry’s decision to allow the students to complete their exams does not mean they will escape punishment.

He added that the case remains under police investigation and that the Education Ministry will extend its full cooperation to ensure justice is served.

Students believed to have raped 15-year-old girl

On 2 Oct, a 15-year-old student was allegedly raped by two senior students inside a classroom at around 2.50pm, while two other students reportedly witnessed and recorded the act on a mobile phone.

The footage is believed to have circulated among other students before it was brought to the attention of teachers, who then informed the victim’s mother on 10 Oct.

She subsequently lodged a police report, and all four 17-year-old suspects were remanded to assist with investigations.

Two of them were later charged at the Alor Gajah Juvenile Court on 16 Oct — one pleaded guilty to all charges, while the other denied the offences and opted to stand trial.

Meanwhile, Ms Fadhlina said the victim remains hospitalised, where she continues to receive medical treatment and psychological counselling, and has not yet been transferred to a protection home.

